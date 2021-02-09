One person killed, another injured in Falmouth

One person was killed and another was injured in Falmouth on Monday in an incident that authorities are investigating as a homicide, according to a spokeswoman for Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe.

Falmouth police and State Police detectives assigned to O’Keefe’s office are investigating the homicide, Tara Miltimore, the O’Keefe spokeswoman, said in an e-mail Monday night.

The person who was injured was flown by helicopter to a hospital, according to Miltimore.