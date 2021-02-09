Pedestrian killed in Lawrence car crash

A pedestrian was killed in a car crash in Lawrence Monday evening, police said.
At 5:42 p.m., officials went to the scene of the crash on Route 114, near the North Andover Mall, according to Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Cuddy.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics, Cuddy said.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with an investigation, Cuddy said.
Police urged motorists to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.