South Shore superintendents call for immediate vaccine priority for teachers

School superintendents from 10 districts south of Boston are asking that teachers get immediate priority for COVID-19 vaccination.
In a letter to Governor Charlie Baker, the South Shore League Superintendents said vaccinating early childhood and K-12 teachers, and school support personnel “would be a major step toward getting our kids back to school full-time safely, which is a goal we all share.”
Teachers currently are not eligible for the vaccines in Massachusetts until later in the state’s ranked schedule — behind people who are 75 and older, then those who are 65 or older, those who have two medical conditions that place them at risk, and residents and staff of low-income and affordable senior housing.
The superintendents also said that schools are “uniquely equipped with the infrastructure, space and personnel to administer vaccines immediately,” and allowing schools to give the shots locally would free up space in state-run vaccination sites.
The superintendents signing the letter were from districts in Abington, Carver, Cohasset, East Bridgewater, Hull, Mashpee, Middleborough, Norwell, Randolph, and Rockland.
