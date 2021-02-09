State agency won’t reveal number of victims of unemployment insurance fraud

But Department of Labor and Training legal counsel Siobhan L. Stephens-Catala rejected the request on Jan. 25, saying, “The investigation concerning all DLT fraud claims is ongoing and is not finalized. Therefore, the DLT has deemed the requested documents to be exempt in accordance with” a section of the state Access to Public Record Act.

Matthew Gunnip, president of SEIU Local 580 - Rhode Island Alliance of Social Service Employees, asked for those two figures on Jan. 21.

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Labor and Training is refusing to say how many state residents and how many state employees have been victims of unemployment insurance fraud.

Advertisement

Gunnip, who had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name, is appealing the denial.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said Tuesday. “We are looking for two data points – not identifying information, not anything that would violate anybody’s privacy or confidentiality.”

Gunnip noted that the Department of Labor and Training is keeping the information secret although the Rhode Island State Police on Friday told the Globe that the state is receiving 800 to 1,000 complaints per day about fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

The State Police said authorities have received more than 44,000 complaints of unemployment insurance fraud since April 2020, and the number of complaints has spiked in recent weeks now that the federal government has extended a COVID-19 relief package and boosted weekly unemployment checks by $300.

Also, Gunnip noted the Department of Labor and Training is refusing to release that information although it provided a state Senate committee with a detailed report on unemployment insurance fraud on Monday night.

Monday’s meeting revealed that fraudulent underemployment claims have been filed in the names of the State Police superintendent, Colonel James M. Manni, and three senators on the Committee on Rules, Government Ethics, and Oversight.

Advertisement

But while Department of Labor and Training officials have confirmed that $23 million has been lost to unemployment insurance fraud since the pandemic began, they have refused to specify how many state residents have been victims of that fraud. DLT Director Scott R. Jensen told senators the state has see “a huge uptick in fraud” since January, but it has “kept up, in a corresponding way, with a much more robust hold on many, many, many claims.”

On Tuesday, spokeswoman Margaux Fontaine said, “DLT doesn’t release information pertaining to pending investigations. Our confirmed fraud claims are considered investigatory records of a public body (DLT) where no final action has been taken.”

Those claims are considered pending investigations, Fontaine said, and the department considers them exempt under the Access to Public Records exemption for “investigatory records of public bodies.”

But John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said he sees “no plausible reason” why the department would need to withhold the mere total number of fraudulent claims by state residents or state employees.

The scenario would be different if someone was requesting the names or personal information about those who had been victims of the fraud, Marion said.

“But who are they protecting by not revealing the totals?” he said. “The DLT should not try to invoke the exception for investigations when revealing the number of fraudulent claims would seemingly not interfere with the investigation of any of those claims.”

Advertisement

Marion, who also has had someone file a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name, noted that the Access to Public Records Act provides exemptions for withholding information under certain circumstances.

“But the law doesn’t require that the information be withheld,” he said. “The default in our public records law is to reveal the information – not withhold the information.”

Gunnip said his union represents more than 800 employees in state agencies including the Department of Labor and Training, the Department of Children Youth & Families, and the Department of Human Services. And, he said, “If there is a data breach among state employees, I want to let my members know to ensure they are armed with that information and can take any kinds of precautions they need to take.”

Meanwhile, Charles J. Fogarty, a former lieutenant governor and former Department of Labor and Training director, says that he, too, has had someone submit a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name.

“What I found interesting is that the ‘fake CJF’ seems to have a more exciting life and makes more money than me,” Fogarty wrote in an email. “Apparently, I work at a Newport surfing company and make $168,000 a year! Who knew? Surfs up...gotta go!”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.