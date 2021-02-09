Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-90 in Russell

A jackknifed tractor-trailer in Russell forced a temporary closure of Interstate 90 eastbound, State Police said.
No one was injured in the crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police wrote in a tweet.
Recovery from the crash will be lengthy as a result of a major fuel spill, State Police said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also responded to the scene, State Police said.
All lanes of Interstate 90 eastbound have been reopened, State Police said.
#MAtraffic Troopers on scene. Tractor Trailer jackknife I90 EB in the town of #Russell. Turnpike is completely closed EB. No apparent injuries. There will be a lengthy recovery, major fuel spill. @MassDOT on scene. pic.twitter.com/NrRkxj6fXv— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 9, 2021
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.