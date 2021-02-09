Tuition hike at Brown to add $16m in revenue, end salary freeze for most employees

The university said the increase will provide nearly $16 million in revenue. The increase was recommended by the University Resources Committee, a committee of faculty, students, and senior administrators led by Chair and Provost Richard M. Locke.

The Corporation of Brown University approved a 2.85 percent increase to undergraduate, graduate, and medical school tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year on Feb. 6, bringing the total cost of attendance to $78,688 for the year. The increase was announced on the university’s website Monday.

PROVIDENCE — Undergraduate students will have to budget a bit more for tuition at Brown University this fall.

In February 2020, the URC approved a 3.75 percent tuition hike for the 2020-21 academic year, which raised tuition from $57,112 to $59,254 for undergraduate students. At that time, the university’s medical school tuition increased by 3 percent to $64,974.

The year before, the URC approved a 5 percent increase.

With the newest increase, which is effective July 1, tuition for full-time undergraduates will cost $60,944. For students living on campus, the cost for a standard room will increase by 2.86 percent to $10,054, and boarding costs will increase by 2.87 percent to $6,310 annually.

The student recreation fee will increase by 3.03 percent to $68 for the year, and the health fee will increase by 2.86 percent to $1,006. The student activities fee will remain the same at $286 annually.

Graduate tuition for most doctoral and on-campus master’s degree programs will increase by 2.85 percent to $7,618 per course. Medical school tuition will increase by 1.75 percent to $66,110 per year.

Locke, who develops the university’s annual operating budget, said the URC deliberated extensively on how to keep increases as “low as possible” while securing revenue to continue to “invest in research, teaching, student support, financial aid, and other strategic priorities.”

The governing body also approved faculty and staff salary increase pools of 2.5 percent, which will go into effect July 1. This boost will allow Brown to end the salary freeze that has been in place since April 2020, and marks the URC’s first step in formalizing the full fiscal 2022 budget. The full budget will be presented for Corporation approval in May, according to the university.

Locke said in a news release that the university has devoted “tens of millions” of dollars to measures related to the pandemic, such as required COVID-19 testing across campus, a hiring freeze, reductions in department-level spending, and additional borrowing.

Despite those actions, university officials estimate that financial losses for fiscal 2021 will exceed $100 million.

“Ensuring funding for student financial aid, employee compensation, and campus initiatives is critical to our ability to attract and support the most talented students, faculty, and staff from a range of backgrounds and perspectives and provide the essential environment to advance knowledge and discovery,” Locke said.

The Corporation also approved the reinstatement of the university’s full-match contributions to staff and faculty retirement plans for eligible employees, which will go into effect in the first pay period beginning on or after Feb. 28. Last November, the university had implemented a reduction in contribution efforts to retirement plans for non-unionized employees, which was anticipated for a full 12 months.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.