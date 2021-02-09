UMass Amherst students could face discipline for violating pandemic protocols in wake of school lockdown

According to the UMass presentation to the Town Council, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, there were “354 students referred to the conduct office,” including 332 on-campus residents.

The information was contained in a 24-page presentation that UMass submitted to the Amherst Town Council.

A number of students at UMass Amherst, which recently went into lockdown following a COVID-19 spike on campus , were referred to the university conduct office for alleged violations of pandemic-related protocols between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, the school told town officials Monday.

The referrals were for alleged violations surrounding room capacity; back-to-campus quarantine regulations; face coverings; social distancing; noise; guest policies; failure to comply with contact tracing; and failure to comply with local, state, and federal COVID-19 guidelines, according to the presentation.

Sanctions can include suspension, removal from on-campus housing, probation, or reprimand, the document said. A UMass spokesman said more information could be released later Tuesday.

In a related development, a UMass spokesman on Monday told the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, the university’s student newspaper, that the school “has placed Theta Chi fraternity on interim suspension pending investigation by the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office. The chapter has been directed to cease all chapter-related functions. Student socialization in large and small groups, both on-campus and off-campus, contributed to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19 at UMass Amherst.”

On Sunday, Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said in a message to the campus community that the school would go under a strict lockdown for at least two weeks because of a virus spike following the return of students for the spring semester.

The university said that all students, on campus or off, are required to stay in their residences.

Students will only be allowed out for twice-weekly coronavirus testing, to get food, or for medical necessity. Failure to comply will result in disciplinary action, which may include removal from residence halls, suspension, or both, the university said.

“To many of you these may seem like drastic measures, but faced with the surge in cases we are experiencing in our campus community, we have no choice but to take these steps. By acting aggressively now, we are confident we can contain this surge and more quickly return to normal operations, including a resumption of in-person classes and organized student activities,” Subbaswamy wrote in the Sunday note.

Spring semester classes began last Monday. From Tuesday to Thursday of last week, which were the latest three days of testing results at UMass, the university counted 298 positive tests, and there are now 398 active cases, Subbaswamy said Sunday.

Sporting events and practices have been canceled. The university said its “high risk” level would be in effect at least until Feb. 21. The restrictions went into effect at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“The level will only be changed if the public health situation improves significantly,” the university website says.

The university had raised the alert level to “elevated” on Friday. University officials have blamed undergraduate students who have not followed social-distancing and masking protocols.

“Let this moment be a stark reminder to any of you who may have been cavalier about COVID-19 that your individual behavior has a profound impact on everyone in your community. If each of us follows proper protocols to help protect the community, we can get through this trying time sooner and stronger,” Subbaswamy wrote.

Separately, the Town of Amherst announced it would be continuing a mandatory 9:30 p.m. closing order for businesses such as bars and restaurants, as well as maintaining 25 percent seating capacity. Statewide, Governor Charlie Baker’s order lifting the early closure time and increasing seating capacity to 40 percent took effect Monday morning.

But town officials said Monday in a statement that they were keeping the tighter restrictions in place ”after consultation with the State Department of Public Health and follows steps taken by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in response to a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases.”

The neighboring communities of Hadley and Sunderland are considering similar measures, the town statement said.

“This is not the direction that we, as a Town, nor our businesses, want to go, but it is imperative that the Town take decisive action immediately to address this increase in cases,” said Town Manager Paul Bockelman in the statement.

Added town Public Health Director Emma Dragon, “It is in the interest of the health of our entire community that we continue the restrictions that are currently in place. Never has it been more important to follow those key public health protocols of wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distance.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Globe Correspondent Matt Berg contributed.





