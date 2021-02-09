Walsh appoints Ernani DeAraujo to Boston School Committee, filling seat left open by Loconto resignation

“I’m grateful to Mayor Walsh for entrusting me with this opportunity to give back to the Boston Public Schools that have so positively impacted my life,” DeAraujo said in a statement from Walsh’s office Wednesday, announcing his appointment. “From the Bradley Elementary in East Boston to the Boston Latin School, BPS gave me a foundation of academic, social, and emotional strength for adulthood. I want to add my efforts on the School Committee to ensure that all BPS students have the opportunities I did.”

DeAraujo, who is the vice president of regulatory affairs and general counsel at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, will be the first person from East Boston to serve on the city’s School Committee, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office.

Ernani DeAraujo, a lifelong East Boston resident and a Boston Public Schools alumnus, has been appointed to a seat on the seven-member Boston School Committee.

In addition to his work at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, DeAraujo was previously a neighborhood liaison for East Boston under former Boston mayor Thomas Menino. He is also the former president of Neighborhood of Affordable Housing Inc. (NOAH) Community Development Corporation, and he cofounded the Mario Umano Public Service Fellowship at East Boston High School to connect students with internship opportunities, summer programs, and college application assistance.

Walsh said DeAraujo will join a committee that is “committed to best serving the students of the Boston Public Schools.”

“Ernani has strong roots in his community, and over the course of his career he has worked with an intentional focus on bringing equity and access to diverse Bostonians,” Walsh said in his statement.

Alexandra Oliver-Dávila, chairperson of the Boston School Committee, welcomed DeAraujo to the committee and thanked him for his commitment.

“He has strong connections in the community, a demonstrated passion for helping students succeed, and great experience as a graduate of our schools,” Oliver-Dávila said in a statement from the mayor’s office.

DeAraujo is filling the seat left empty by the departure of Michael Loconto, the former chair of the School Committee who resigned in October after he was heard mocking Asian names of people during a public virtual meeting. The term is set to expire on Jan. 3, 2022.

Walsh had previously appointed Ava Callender Concepcion to the School Committee seat in December, but she resigned a short time later after being appointed to serve on the state Cannabis Control Commission.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.