West Newton Armory affordable housing project moves toward City Council vote

On Feb. 2, the City Council’s Real Property Reuse Committee also recommended purchasing the property for housing, Fuller said.

The state, which owns the Washington Street building, is offering the property for $1 to the city if Newton uses it for housing. Last year, Governor Charlie Baker signed special legislation giving the city an option to buy the armory for housing.

The Newton City Council will vote this month on whether to purchase a former armory building in West Newton and turn the property into affordable housing, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“I am so pleased that much needed affordable housing is closer to becoming a reality,” Fuller said in a Feb. 3 statement.

If the City Council approves the purchase, Fuller said the Planning and Development Department will work with a contractor to solicit proposals from developers to build the affordable housing.

The city’s advisory group recommended three scenarios for redeveloping the property, Fuller said. Two would preserve the armory’s brick front section, which faces Washington Street and the Massachusetts Turnpike, and replace the existing rear drill structure with a new building.

The other option would replace the armory with an entirely new building, she said. Funding for any of the scenarios could come from a mix of federal, state, and local sources.

In 2019, Fuller proposed the armory be acquired for housing. After about a year of work, an advisory panel in November recommended that the city buy the property, and lease it to a developer to handle the conversion into housing and oversee management of the development.

The 30,000-square-foot armory building stands on about three-quarters of an acre at 1135 Washington St., and served the Massachusetts National Guard for decades.

