With capacity increasing, signs of progress seen in Mass. vaccination push

State officials said 50,000 residents got shots on Monday alone and 256,000 have been vaccinated since the second phase of the rollout began Feb. 1.

The number of doses injected jumped by nearly 40 percent during the last eight days, to more than 900,000 doses so far, marking the strongest week yet in a rollout that began in mid-December. And just a week after they became eligible, more than 46 percent of the state’s roughly 430,000 residents 75 and older had been vaccinated.

After weeks of missteps that left frustrated residents struggling to sign up for COVID-19 shots, signs are increasing that the Massachusetts vaccination campaign is picking up speed.

The opening of mass vaccination sites has been crucial to the quickening pace. In late January, thousands seeking shots were told there were none to be had. But as of Monday, more than 7,000 appointments were still available later this week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and a newly opened site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the available slots meant the state was progressing faster than anticipated in the second phase of vaccinations. It could also suggest that eligible residents were still having trouble registering for shots, or were unable or unwilling to travel long distances in winter weather to big vaccine centers.

But state officials pointed to the open appointments as a clear signal that — even before a boost in federal shipments expected next month — their capacity is building to meet the demand and their vaccination drive, slowed in the early weeks by large volumes of unused doses at hospitals and nursing homes, is now speeding up.

“The mass vaccination sites are batting 100 percent in terms of doses delivered and doses administered,” Governor Charlie Baker said, suggesting all of the vaccine doses sent to the largest sites are being used.

Massachusetts still ranks 33rd among states in per capita doses administered, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Baker says that’s partly because his administration initially allowed only front-line health workers and long-term care residents to be inoculated while other states cast a wider net. And despite a pledge to prioritize high-risk communities hit hardest by the coronavirus, white residents have received at least 14 times as many doses as Black residents and 11 times as many as Latino residents.

Immunizing the state’s oldest residents will be key to slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, said David Williams, president of Health Business Group, a Boston management consulting firm, who has been critical of the state’s failure to inoculate more residents and use a higher share of its vaccine in the first phase of the rollout.

“There’s been good progress over the past week or two in reaching the 75-and-over group, and that will make a difference in reducing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Williams said.

Over the past week, the Baker administration has taken steps to make it easier for the 1.1 million residents now eligible for the vaccine — a group that includes the state’s oldest residents, as well as police, firefighters, and emergency technicians — to line up shots.

It launched a call center to help those 75 and older book appointments. The call center can be reached Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by dialing 211, and will be staffed by more than 500 representatives, speaking both English and Spanish. And the state added features to an online portal that proved difficult to navigate for many residents, including one allowing eligible residents to search by zip code for the nearest vaccination sites.

State officials even set up a meeting this week with Olivia Adams, a software developer on maternity leave who, in her spare time, built a website that aggregated Massachusetts vaccine sites with open appointments in a format widely considered more user-friendly than the official state government portal. It was unclear whether her technology might be adopted by the Baker administration.

The administration also launched a $2.5 million public awareness campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy in the Black and immigrant communities. It aired television ads in English and Spanish before the Super Bowl and will continue for the next five months with public service announcements, animated videos, and print ads.

While reluctance to take the vaccine is widespread among young nurses and other staff at hospitals and nursing homes, there is much less hesitancy among older Massachusetts residents — many of whom snapped up appointments the minute they became available.

Retired businessman Bruce Hauben, 79, a Littleton resident who had been struggling to navigate the state’s registration portal for weeks, said things finally got easier in the past week.

He found an appointment for last Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel in Danvers. It was the last slot available there, so he booked it for his wife Joyce, also 79, a retired technology transfer director at Harvard University. Hauben was then able to book his own shot, through a lottery issuing invites to eligible Brigham & Women’s patients, for Monday at the Tripadvisor headquarters in Needham.

“We’re all in favor of vaccines,” he said. “We’re on the way, and we’re an early part of what will be necessary to get to herd immunity.”

While many older residents can’t wait to be vaccinated, state officials acknowledge there are still many residents eligible for injections in the first phase of the rollout — first responders, prison inmates and workers, employees of group homes and other congregate care facilities — who have yet to be inoculated.

And the Baker administration isn’t saying when it will move to the next stage of the rollout, when residents age 65 to 74 — a population numbering about 540,000 — along with those with two or more underlying health conditions known as co-morbidities qualify for shots. That will depend on how many people from the currently eligible groups can be vaccinated in the coming days and weeks.

“We’ll move when we think we’ve done a pretty good job with the communities that are already eligible,” the governor said.









