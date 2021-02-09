Biden administration asks Trump-appointed US attorneys to resign

Illinois’ two Democratic senators, Richard Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth, said in a joint statement that they were disappointed they were not consulted before the administration asked for the resignation of the US attorney in Chicago, John Lausch, whose office has been pursuing a corruption case that has raised questions about a powerful state Democratic lawmaker.

The resignations will not necessarily take effect immediately. The US attorneys were told on a conference call they would be allowed to stay until Feb. 28 and transition out, people familiar with the matter said. Still, the move generated criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the remaining US attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate to submit their resignations, sparing only two federal prosecutors who are conducting politically sensitive probes, including of President Biden’s son, according to a Justice Department news release and other officials.

’'While the President has the right to remove US Attorneys, there is precedent for US Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,’' the senators said. ’'We believe Mr. Lausch should be permitted to continue in his position until his successor is confirmed by the Senate, and we urge the Biden Administration to allow him to do so.’'

Advertisement

Lausch’s office declined to comment.

Some conservatives questioned the move’s timing — which came just as impeachment proceedings against Trump began. Ian Prior, who was a Justice Department spokesman in the Trump administration and now tracks moves in the Biden Justice Department, noted that when Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first attorney general, asked for resignations from US attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama, Democratic leaders cried foul.

’'The Biden Administration, like the Trump Administration before it, has the absolute right to request resignations of incumbent US Attorneys,’' Prior said. ’'What will be frustrating to conservatives, however, is that Democrats, pearl clutching columnists, and cable news pundits tried to spin it as a ‘threat to democracy’ when Trump did it, but will now say ‘all is well’ since it’s Biden sending the pink slips.’'

Advertisement

In an e-mail blast, Prior’s website, BidenDOJ.com, also called the action a ’'Sneak Play on Impeachment Eve.’' News of the anticipated move was first reported by CNN Monday night.

There are 93 US attorneys around the country, though as of Tuesday, only 57 appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate remained, according to a Justice Department website. As in most administrations, many Trump appointees resigned before the transition, and their jobs are held by people installed in acting roles without Senate confirmation.

Biden did not immediately ask those people to step down, though he eventually will do so. They include the acting US attorney in the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, whose office is handling all prosecutions stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement announcing the move, Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said: ’'We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition. Until US Attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the US Attorneys’ Offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.’'

Advertisement

Biden was inevitably going to select his own US attorneys and move out those appointed by his predecessor. His asking for resignations signals, though, that he intends to purge those sympathetic to Trump sooner rather than later, as many on the left had wanted him to do.

So far, Biden has nominated officials for four Justice Department spots, though even his attorney general selection, Judge Merrick Garland, of the federal appeals court, has yet to have a confirmation hearing scheduled. He has not yet nominated any of his own US attorney picks.

Notably, the administration exempted from the move the US attorney for Delaware, David C. Weiss, whose office is investigating Hunter Biden, the president’s son, for possible tax crimes. A Justice Department official said that Wilkinson had on Monday asked Weiss to stay on in his current role.

The official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said Connecticut US Attorney John Durham would also be able to continue his review of the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election. That is because the former attorney general, William Barr, appointed Durham as a special counsel, and he will remain in that role even after stepping down as US attorney, the official said.

Bobby Christine, the US attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, whom Trump controversially installed last month to also lead the office in Atlanta, announced he was leaving the government entirely. Christine was moved in as Trump waged a pressure campaign against officials in Georgia to support his unfounded claims of election fraud there, though he recently resigned from his role in Atlanta.

Advertisement

When Sessions asked the 46 remaining Obama administration US attorneys to submit their resignations in March 2017, some Democrats questioned the move. Then-Senate minority leader Charles Schumer of New York, for example, said that “the president is interrupting ongoing cases and investigations and hindering the administration of justice.’’

The Trump administration insisted at the time that it was acting normally, and that a similar step was taken at the start of Bill Clinton’s administration.

Almost all the US attorneys under Sessions left immediately. Other administrations, including those of Obama and George W. Bush, eased out US attorneys gradually while seeking replacements.

Though Biden still lacks a Senate-confirmed attorney general, his Justice Department has been moving rapidly to undo Trump-era directives or change the government’s position in cases. Last week, for example, Wilkinson rescinded a controversial memo Barr had issued to give prosecutors more latitude to take public steps in voter fraud investigations before election results are certified. The department on Monday dropped a lawsuit that asserted a former senior aide to Melania Trump had violated a White House nondisclosure agreement by publishing a tell-all memoir about the former first lady.