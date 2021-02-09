Democrats open impeachment trial with dramatic video of Capitol attack

House Democrats opened Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with a damning video compilation of scenes from Trump’s rally and the violence that followed.
Democrats highlighted Trump’s urging of his supporters to “fight like hell” and followed with clips of members of the mob violently attacking the Capitol building as members of Congress were forced to adjourn their proceedings and flee.
The video ended with Trump’s tweet, which was removed by Twitter, that appeared to excuse the mob’s actions.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” Trump tweeted.
Advertisement
Impeachment manager Jamie Raskin presented the video as Democrats made the argument that Trump had committed an impeachable offense in inciting the mob.
WATCH: House impeachment managers show more than 10 minutes of footage from the Capitol insurrection as evidence in trial, including Trump's speech to supporters before the violence https://t.co/RLbkNNJVMW pic.twitter.com/3Y36v4qrXk— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2021
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.