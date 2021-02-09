Mass. reports 1,319 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 68 new deaths

The state’s second surge appears to be subsiding. Cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics have been heading downward. But public officials are concerned about a possible virus comeback due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

The department also reported 68 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,821.

The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 1,319 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 519,125.

The DPH said 55,659 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,401 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 52,112 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 14.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,586 people, bringing that total to 503,752.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.96 percent.

The department said the rate would be 4.7 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

On the vaccine front, the state reported that a total of 1,283,700 doses had been shipped to providers and 696,051 first doses had been administered, along with 214,361 second doses, for a total of 910,412 doses administered. That was 70.9 percent of all the doses shipped, according to a post on the state’s website.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s vaccine statistics reports, click here.