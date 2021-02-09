Military struggles to answer how many extremists are in ranks

The Jan. 6 events at the Capitol, in which Trump supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to prevent President Biden from taking office, laid bare the appeal of white supremacist and anti-government groups among some veterans and, in smaller numbers, currently serving troops. Among the 190 people charged in the siege, at least 30 are veterans. Three are reservists or National Guard members.

Austin’s highly unusual order for a military-wide “stand-down,” slated to pause normal operations in coming weeks so troops can discuss internal support for extremist movements, underscores the urgency of the task ahead for the former four-star general, who last month became the nation’s first African American Pentagon chief.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faces an early test as he races to advance a major initiative targeting far-right extremism in the ranks, a challenge that officials acknowledge is complicated by the Pentagon’s lack of clarity on the extent of the threat following the US Capitol riot.

The involvement of individuals with military links follows several incidents in which troops have espoused support for racist or extremist movements on social media or to their peers.

The military’s planned stand-down comes as part of a larger Pentagon effort to reckon with its troubled history of racial discrimination, sexual assault, and other internal scourges that officials say harm troops, threaten military values, and damage recruitment and retention.

Even as they seek to get the effort off the ground, Pentagon officials are grappling with legal and institutional issues that have posed an impediment to addressing extremism in the past. Separate rules and disciplinary systems across the military services also present a challenge in managing a threat that is constantly evolving and difficult to define.

"We don’t know the full breadth and depth of this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters this month. "It may be more than we’re comfortable feeling and admitting, and probably a lot less than the media attention surrounding it seems to suggest it could be. But where is it? It’s just not clear."

Officials attribute support in the military for far-right movements among troops to larger trends in American society. But experts say the stakes are particularly high for the military, which imbues specialized training and skills that could make far-right groups more powerful, and dangerous.

"What you want is for people who are trained with safeguarding the population in some capacity, who have military weapons training, to be better than the rest of the country at resisting, at not being susceptible, to propaganda, to ideological radicalization," said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.

The Pentagon’s performance on this issue may constitute a key metric in the Biden administration’s effort to demonstrate a break with president Donald Trump, who was seen as tolerating and at times fueling far-right currents, which often overlapped with his political base.

For Austin, it represents both a political and management challenge, as he seeks to marshal the Pentagon’s vast bureaucracy and handle sensitivities around personal freedoms as he steps into his new role. The former combat commander, who was the first African American to hold a number of military jobs as he rose up the ranks, has said relatively little in public about his own experiences as a Black man in the US military.

First among the challenges for Austin and his aides is the lack of centralized means of documenting and tracking incidence of extremism in military units.

Historical data from outside the government has suggested a correlation between military experience and right-wing terrorism. An academic analysis published in 2011 by the Justice Department’s Terrorism Research and Analysis Project found that right-wing terrorists have been significantly more likely to have military experience than other terrorists indicted in US courts. They were also more than twice as likely to assume a leadership role in right-wing groups.

According to Michael Jensen, a senior researcher at the University of Maryland’s START Center, 15.6 percent of a sample of 1,534 individuals arrested for ideologically motivated crimes were veterans or serving in the US military, significantly higher than the percentage of the population that are veterans or currently serving in the force. The database Jensen analyzed included US arrests up to 2018 and dating back decades.

But official statistics provide only a fragmentary picture. Last month, Pentagon officials said the FBI had informed them about 68 domestic extremism cases in 2019 involving current or former troops. Little other data exists.

One reason for the military’s limited understanding of the problem is that current rules permit troops to join extremist organizations, so long as they don’t become "active" members who fundraise, recruit or take part in other prohibited activities. While the distinction is rooted in troops’ First Amendment rights, it means supporters of extremist causes can go undetected.

Brad Carson, who served as acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness during the Obama administration, pointed to the military’s tradition of bringing together people of different beliefs and backgrounds under a shared mission.

Advertisement

“If people are posting things anonymously in chat rooms and they don’t bring it into the workplace, do you get separated for that?” Carson asked. “A lot of people have political views out there. But day in and day out on the range, they’re not really showing those things. So we don’t inquire too much.”