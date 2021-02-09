Nominee for White House budget chief apologizes for tweets

“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language on social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and president of the center-left Center for American Progress, told a Senate committee.

Neera Tanden also admitted to spending “many months” removing past Twitter posts, saying, “I deleted tweets because I regretted them.’' But she refused to say she did so to help her nomination.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s choice to the lead the Office of Management and Budget apologized Tuesday for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media as she tried to convince senators she’ll leave partisan politics behind if confirmed.

“I deeply regret and apologize for my language,” she later added.

Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB. Her nomination needs approval from the Senate, which has moved fairly quickly to OK many of Biden’s choices for powerful posts. That’s despite it being divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats hold the majority, thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. None in the party have yet opposed Tanden, meaning she’s likely to be approved. But Republicans have signaled the process may trigger a political battle unseen with other Biden nominees, given her history of criticism of GOP lawmakers.

Republican Ohio Senator Rob Portman noted that, despite trying “to cover what you said” by deleting tweets, copious “harsh’' criticism’' and “personal attacks about specific senators” endured. He said that included Tanden’s calling Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton ’'a fraud” and tweeting that “vampires have more heart” than Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford said Tanden had tweeted more over the past four years than even former president Trump did.

“Something that this committee’s asked pretty frequently of nominees is, ‘Will you commit to working across the aisle?,’’' Lankford said. ’'And that’s one that we have to ask you a little more blunt than others because it’s been pretty clear that hasn’t been your position in the past.”

Tanden said she recognizes “that this role is a bipartisan role, and I know I have to earn the trust of senators across the board.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate panel back president’s nominee to lead the EPA

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee on Tuesday endorsed President Biden’s nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate.

The Environment and Public Works Committee approved 14 to 6. Four Republicans, including new committee member Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, joined all 10 Democrats to support Regan.

Regan, North Carolina’s top environmental regulator since 2017, would be the first Black man to run the EPA. Lisa Jackson, EPA administrator in then-president Barack Obama’s first term, was the first Black woman to lead the agency.

Regan is known in his home state for pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities affected by pollution.

Senatpr Tom Carper, the Delaware Democrat who charis the environment panel, called Regan the right person, citing his “experience bringing people together to solve our most pressing environmental issues and make sure no community gets left behind in the process.’'

Regan is the second Biden environment or energy nominee to win committee approval. A former Michigan governor, Jennifer Granholm, was endorsed as energy secretary last week.

A third nominee, Deb Haaland, has not yet had a hearing on her selection to lead the Interior Department. Republican Senators Steve Daines of Montana and John Barrasso of Wyoming have said they’re opposed, citing concerns about Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and his rejection of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

Daines said he’ll seek to block Haaland’s nomination. He spoke the New Mexico lawmaker last week, and “I’m deeply concerned with the congresswoman’s support on several radical issues that will hurt Montana, our way of life, our jobs and rural America, including her support for the Green New Deal and President Biden’s oil and gas moratorium, as well as her opposition” to the pipeline.

He also cited Haaland’s responses on issues such as wildlife management and access by hunters and sportsmen to public lands. “I’m not convinced the congresswoman can divorce her radical views and represent what’s best for Montana and all stakeholders in the West,’' he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michelle Obama’s food show for kids debuts March 16

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets “to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

“Waffles + Mochi” debuts March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram Tuesday. The 20-minute episodes will combine live action and puppets, and Obama will be a regular.

The show centers on two best-friends puppets who dream of becoming chefs and travel around the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to a press release.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen,” Obama wrote. “In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company owned by Obama and her husband, former president Barack Obama. In 2018, the Obamas signed a multiyear agreement with Netflix. Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary “Becoming” in May; she also hosts “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify. — ASSOCIATED PRESS