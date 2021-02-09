Representative Raskin speaks of personal toll of Jan. 6 Capitol attack during impeachment speech

The Maryland Democrat took to the Senate floor to describe in detail his experience of the events of Jan. 6, the day after he buried his son, Tommy, who died by suicide on Dec. 31. Raskin spoke about how the day evolved from members of Congress offering their condolences for his loss, to writing a speech he intended to give ahead of the counting of the Electoral College votes, to being told to put on a gas mask after the mob breached the building.

As the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump began Tuesday, House impeachment manager Representative Jamie Raskin presented a personal and emotional account of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, describing the fear his family members who accompanied him to the Capitol felt and the memories from that day that still haunt him.

Raskin’s daughter, Tabitha, and his son-in-law, Hank, who is married to his other daughter, went with Raskin to the Capitol on Jan. 6 because they wanted to keep Raskin company “in the middle of a devastating week for our family,” he said.

Raskin recalled Tabitha and Hank asking him if it would be safe, because they knew that Trump had invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., to protest Congress confirming President Biden’s Electoral College victory. Raskin said he told them “of course” it would be safe. “This is the US Capitol,” he said.

The three were in the office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer ahead of the vote count, Raskin said, and Democratic and Republican colleagues were stopping by to offer their condolences over the loss of Tommy.

“I felt a sense of being lifted up from the agony,” Raskin said of his colleagues’ kindness.

Tabitha and Hank went with Raskin to the House floor and watched his speech from the gallery before going back to Hoyer’s office. They were not aware that the Capitol had been breached at that point, Raskin said.

“By the time we learned about what was going on, it was too late and I couldn’t get out there to be with them in the office,” Raskin said. “All around me were people calling their wives and their husbands, their loved ones to say goodbye. Members of [the House] were removing their congressional pins so they wouldn’t be identified by the mob as they tried to escape the violence.”

A chaplain said a prayer, and members of Congress were urged to put on their gas masks when Raskin said he heard a sound he will never forget: “the sound of pounding on the door like a battering ram, the most haunting sound I have ever heard.”

Tabitha and Hank were locked in Hoyer’s office, hiding under the desk, and making what they thought would be their last phone calls and sending their last text messages, Raskin said.

“They thought they were going to die,” he said.

Over an hour later, Raskin said he was reunited with them and he began apologizing to Tabitha, explaining that it would not be like this next time she came to the Capitol with him.

“And you know what she said? She said: ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol,’” Raskin said. “Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and heard on the day and since then, that one hit me the hardest. That and watching someone use an American flag pole with the flag still on it to spear and pummel one of our police officers, ruthlessly, mercilessly tortured by a pole with a flag on it that he was defending with his very life.”

“People died that day,” Raskin continued. “Officers ended up with head damage and brain damage, and people’s eyes were gouged, and an officer had a heart attack. An officer lost three fingers that day. Two officers have taken their own lives.”

He closed by addressing the senators in the room, telling them: “This cannot be the future of America.”

“We cannot have presidents inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government and our institutions because they refuse to accept the will of the people under the constitution of the United States,” he said.

Raskin’s speech concluded the Democrats’ portion of outlining to the Senate their arguments for why Trump should be tried by the Senate. Trump’s defense lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen then took to the floor to argue the trial is not constitutional. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to proceed with the trial.

As House impeachment managers reconstructed the events of Jan. 6, Raskin’s account underscored the fact that members of Congress were present and fearful during the attack for which Trump has been impeached, having been escorted to secure locations where they barricaded themselves and hid for hours.

The House impeached Trump one week after the Capitol attack for inciting violence against the United States government. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting in favor of impeachment.

In order for Trump to be convicted by the Senate, 67 senators must vote in favor of conviction.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.