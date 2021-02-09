A trifecta of roles for Leahy: witness, juror, and judge in Trump’s trial

Leahy, 80, survived the deadly assault and has now been thrust into an unprecedented trifecta of roles in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, who is charged with inciting it. Leahy is simultaneously a witness to the alleged high crime, a juror weighing the former president’s fate, and the judge presiding over the proceeding.

“Don’t worry, Vermont’s going to be represented,” Leahy vowed. Shortly after, a law enforcement officer offered another reassurance, invoking an old call sign from the senator’s previous turn as president pro tempore: “Don’t worry, Shamrock, we’re going to keep you all safe.”

WASHINGTON — As senators barreled down a Senate basement tunnel fleeing the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, Patrick J. Leahy, the chamber’s longest-serving senator, glanced up at the Vermont flag hanging overhead and offered a promise.

Advertisement

The senator was inside the Senate chamber when it was locked down last month as rioters breached the Capitol. He is one of 100 senators now charged with deciding whether to convict Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in stirring up the rampage. And, barely a month into reclaiming his role as president pro tempore of the Senate — a post reserved for the senior-most member of the majority party that places him third in line to the presidency — it has fallen to him to oversee the trial.

For Leahy, the role is the latest challenging chapter in a senatorial career that has spanned more than four decades and is older than some of his current colleagues. It will also present a test for the Vermont senator, now the chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, of his ambition to help steer the chamber back toward bipartisan comity, which had withered long before the Capitol attack.

“This is not something I requested,” Leahy said in an interview. “I want to make sure I do the best job possible, when people look back at it.”

Advertisement

To prepare for the first trial of a former president in US history, Leahy has been reviewing hundreds of pages of constitutional law and procedure. He tapped Michael Gerhardt, an impeachment expert and professor at the University of North Carolina, to serve as his special counsel. But the senator said he hoped his many decades of sitting on the Senate dais and wielding the ivory gavel had prepared him for the task.

“I’ve presided hundreds of hours — I don’t know how many rulings I’ve made,” Leahy said. “I’ve never had anyone, Republican or Democrat, say my rulings were not fair. That is what the presiding officer is supposed to do.”

Still, Trump’s lawyers have pointed to Leahy’s participation in the trial as evidence for their contention — rejected by many scholars and prominent lawyers — that the entire proceeding is unconstitutional.

“Now, instead of the chief justice, the trial will be overseen by a biased and partisan senator who will purportedly also act as a juror while ruling on issues that arise during the trial,” they wrote in their trial memorandum submitted Monday.

The role of presiding officer in an impeachment trial has traditionally been a murky and limited one. The Constitution provides little guidance, other than to specify that the chief justice of the Supreme Court should preside over the impeachment trial of a president.

Advertisement

But Trump is a former president, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who took great pains to curtail his input in Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, signaled that he was not interested in reprising the role this time. As president of the Senate, Vice President Harris was the next logical choice, but she had little appetite for inserting herself into what promised to be a highly politicized trial, in which Trump’s false claims that she and President Biden had stolen the election were likely to be a topic of debate.

So the job landed in Leahy’s lap.

Senators have previously overseen impeachment trials of lower officials: Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, a former president pro tempore who died in 2012, presided when the Senate tried and removed Thomas G. Porteous Jr., a federal judge, in 2010.

Leahy was sworn in for Trump’s trial in late January, taking an oath to “do impartial justice” before administering it to his colleagues. He oversaw the vote last month in which Democrats banded together with five Republicans to kill a Republican effort to dismiss the proceedings as unconstitutional.

Starting Tuesday, Leahy is tasked with ruling on any questions of trial procedure that arise. He will also have the job of reading aloud written questions that senators submit to the House impeachment prosecutors and Trump’s defense team.

Some Republicans have objected to Leahy’s participation, saying he has a clear conflict of interest.

“I respect Senator Leahy, but the fact of the matter is, he cannot be an impartial arbiter,” Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said Monday, noting that Leahy had harshly criticized Trump after the Capitol riot and voted to convict him during his first impeachment trial.

Advertisement

“No American, let alone a former president, should be tried before a juror who has already determined guilt or innocence, and who also serves as a judge,” Cornyn added.

But Senator Richard Shelby, Republican of Alabama, who has led the appropriations panel with Leahy since 2016, said in an interview that his longtime friend would “be honest and fair and senatorial.”

“At the end of the day, he will lean over to be fair because he does have a vote,” Shelby said. “Everybody’s watching him. He knows that. It’s an unusual role.”