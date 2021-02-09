Vaccines to be shipped to community health centers beginning next week

More than 1,300 health centers provide medical services to 30 million people — most living in poverty and 60 percent of whom are racial and ethnic minorities — in underserved communities. During the initial rollout, at least one community health center in each state will be included, eventually expanding to 250 centers nationwide.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it plans to begin shipping coronavirus vaccines next week directly to federally qualified community health centers, which often serve some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations, in an effort to increase both vaccine supply and the number of places for people to get shots.

Advertisement

The goal is to allocate 500,000 first doses of the vaccine and 500,000 second doses during this phase of the program, said Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

As supply ramps up, Nunez-Smith said vaccines will become available to all community health centers that want to participate. Participating community health centers must follow state priority guidelines for the administration of vaccines.

Washington Post

Walgreens, Uber to partner on transportation to vaccination sites

To help people in underserved communities get to their coronavirus vaccine appointments, Walgreens and Uber announced a partnership Tuesday to boost access to transportation and to address concerns that hold some people back from scheduling an immunization.

Over the next several months, the retail pharmacy and the ride-hailing company will begin several programs to address the lack of transportation for and vaccine hesitancy among vulnerable populations. The initiatives include free transportation to Walgreens locations and vaccine clinics; ease of access to scheduled rides once a vaccination appointment is made; and educational programs with the National Urban League to help convince potential patients of the benefits of receiving a vaccine.

In December, Uber committed to providing up to 10 million free or discounted rides to communities hit hardest by the novel coronavirus. Lyft, its ride-hailing rival, in a coalition with other businesses, aims to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination appointments for low-income, uninsured, and at-risk communities.

Advertisement

Before President Biden was sworn in, Uber and Lyft lobbied the incoming administration for a greater role in the national vaccine rollout, The Wall Street Journal reported last month, offering to provide transportation to health facilities while trying to secure dedicated vaccine doses for their contracted drivers.

States continue to struggle with making and keeping appointments, and the supply of doses has not kept up with the demand, as more people become eligible for scheduling a shot.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 32.8 million people in the United States, about 10 percent of the population, had received their first doses. Three percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.

Washington Post

Ford making clear, N95-quality masks

Ford is rolling out clear masks with N95-level filtration, in what could be the largest-scale effort to produce masks specifically designed to improve communication while offering medical-grade protection against the coronavirus.

Masks make it more difficult to hear what the wearer is saying and impossible for those who rely on lip reading. The ability to read facial expressions also is crucial, particularly for those in fields such as education, health care, and travel, as most communication is nonverbal.

The auto giant has been producing masks, ventilators, and face shields since March, through the launch of its Project Apollo, which organized Ford engineers to work with health officials and devise product solutions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic just days after the first wave of lockdowns. Since then, Ford has given away tens of millions of masks, said Jim Baumbick, the Ford vice president overseeing its personal protective equipment manufacturing effort.

Advertisement

The new masks, which the company announced last week, will be washable and feature anti-fog technology, Baumbick said. They will be available this spring, pending N95 certification. Ford also unveiled a DIY air filtration kit for indoor spaces to reduce particle spread.

Washington Post

Only half of US adults very likely to get vaccine

Only about half of US adults surveyed late last year said they were certain or very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new report from by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, released Tuesday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, surveyed 3,541 people in September and 2,033 individuals in December. The first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11. A similar vaccine made by Moderna was cleared for emergency-use shortly thereafter.

A greater proportion of people indicated that they planned to get a vaccine in December than in September. But the finding showed that more work needed to be done to address concerns about the vaccines after they were cleared for use, said agency researchers who co-wrote the report.

Just under 20 percent of adults said in December they were “somewhat likely” to get vaccinated, and more than 30 percent said they were “not likely.” About half of essential workers and adults with other medical conditions said they intended to be vaccinated, though both groups are at higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

Advertisement

Bloomberg News

Pharmacist pleads guilty to spoiling vaccine vials

MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin pharmacist pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal prosecutors charged Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, in late January with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. He pleaded guilty to both counts during a video conference with US District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.

The charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Prosecutors agreed to recommend that Ludwig give him at least three years and five months and at most four years and three months for his guilty pleas. The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 8.

Prosecutors had asked Ludwig to jail Brandenburg until sentencing, arguing in a filing that he holds extremist views, including that the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were faked, the Earth is flat, and vaccines were “of the Devil.’' He also brought guns in a suitcase to his job at Advocate Aurora Health, they wrote.

Brandenburg also secretly substituted saline for flu vaccine that he was mandated to receive and persuaded several co-workers to secretly swap saline for their flu vaccine as well, the filing said.

Advertisement

His attorney, Jason Baltz, argued that Brandenburg was going through a contentious divorce when he tried to sabotage the vaccine. He’s no longer in a position to tamper with any medication, Baltz said, noting that Advocate Aurora Health fired him in December and state regulators revoked his pharmacist license on Monday. He also has turned all his guns over to sheriff’s deputies, the attorney said.

Ludwig said that holding “crazy” views isn’t a basis for detaining someone, but ordered Brandenburg to submit to GPS monitoring until sentencing and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb, over Christmas. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.

Associated Press