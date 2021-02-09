Almost half of the US voted for Trump — we still need to gain understanding

I am appalled by Evan D. Morris’s letter equating Trump voters with the thugs and nutcases who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 (”We tried listening and learning in Nov. 2016 — after Jan. 6 riot, it’s time we opened our eyes,” Feb. 2). This is akin to equating all Americans who opposed the Vietnam War with the Weather Underground members who bombed the Capitol in 1971. The attack last month was abhorrent, and Donald Trump is worse than that, but the loss of all perspective does nothing to repair the damage.

In mocking those of us who’ve tried to understand why our fellow citizens supported Trump, and in lumping almost half of the electorate in with “marauding killers” who “do not respect any law or norms” and “care nothing for the United States,” Morris would seem to indicate that he is not aligned with Martin Luther King Jr.’s arc of the moral universe as it bends toward justice.