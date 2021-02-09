Citizens are the ultimate jury in Trump’s second impeachment trial

That’s what we’ll see over the next week or so from Donald Trump’s defenders and his Republican enablers in the United States Senate.

And yet, in a larger sense, it doesn’t matter. The Senate will be the formal jury, but the American people will render the most important judgment regarding Trump.

We have a pretty good idea how this will end. Most Republican senators will try to sidestep the real issue, first by claiming you can’t impeach a former officeholder. That’s what Trump defense attorney, David Schoen, argued on Tuesday: “The trial in the Senate of a private citizen is not permitted.”

Precedent, admittedly, is not particularly extensive here, but logic and clear legal reasoning suggest that such action was within what the Founders envisioned — and is a necessary conclusion to make the impeachment power whole.

For their part, the House impeachment managers made a strong case that such a trial is both constitutional and appropriate. Constitutional scholars, even some conservative ones, tend to agree.

Why, then, have so many Republicans already adopted the position that a former president can’t constitutionally be impeached?

Simple: It provides an easy way out. If one takes that position, he or she can avoid running afoul of the vengeful ex-president or his hornets-nest base without actually defending his conduct.

It’s hardly the only disingenuous argument Americans watching the proceedings will hear over the course of the trial. Others are certain to contend that Trump’s language on Jan. 6 was constitutionally protected speech and does not rise to the threshold necessary to legally qualify as incitement of violence.

That, too, should be seen for what it is: an attempt at misdirection, in this instance by adducing a specious standard and adopting too immediate a focus. The Supreme Court’s standard for incitement — “The constitutional guarantees of free speech and free press do not permit a State to forbid or proscribe advocacy of the use of force or of law violation except where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action” — pertains to criminal prosecution.

This is not a criminal trial, however, and the consequences for Trump, should he be found guilty, aren’t remotely akin to the possible punishments for a court-of-law conviction for incitement. Rather, it is a political determination about whether he betrayed the trust of his office.

Another distraction: the notion that since planning for violence may have preceded the pre-riot Trump rally, Trump couldn’t have been the proximate cause of that violence.

Here’s a better framework: Would the deadly storming of the Capitol have happened if Trump had behaved in an honest and responsible way rather than engaging in an extended and devious effort to pressure others to reverse the actual election results?

Certainly if Trump hadn’t propagated the lie that the election had been stolen, the riot wouldn’t have happened. He could have exhausted his various court challenges without lying. But Trump, his team, and his various wild-eyed allies repeatedly made the blatantly false assertion that the election had been stolen.

Trump next led his supporters to believe that then-Vice President Mike Pence and Congress could, as a legitimate exercise of their constitutional responsibilities, reject the Electoral College vote tallies submitted by the states.

Advertisement

If Trump hadn’t trafficked in those falsehoods, the riot never would have happened. If Trump’s mob hadn’t believed that there was a chance the results could be thrown out and the election eventually reversed if they marched on, and then overran, the United States Capitol, the riot wouldn’t have happened.

Those are the inescapable conclusions of this matter. Although there are some notable and honorable exceptions, today’s Republican members of Congress regard those truths as things to dodge or duck. Thus their indulgence of distractions. And thus, in all likelihood, the Senate won’t convict Trump on the article of impeachment the House has brought.

That’s sad but predictable. In the long run, however, the more important question is this: With trial and time, will a compelling majority of Americans come to see the former president’s conduct for the politically disqualifying disgrace it was?

Early polls make me hopeful — but there, the jury’s still out.

