Democrats, Republicans revving up for a political game of chicken

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are playing a high-stakes, high-velocity game of chicken over the future of American democracy. The game is being played out on multiple fronts: the impeachment trial, the stripping of committee assignments from QAnon-believer-turned-US-Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the possible elimination of the Senate filibuster.
The Democrats are steering straight ahead, focused on addressing at least four existential challenges — the coronavirus, the economic meltdown, deeply rooted racism, and climate change — and on protecting norms (presidents shouldn’t incite coups and violent assaults on the Capitol; US representatives shouldn’t favor threats to assassinate the House speaker) that not so long ago might have enjoyed wide political support.
The Republicans, meanwhile, are also steering straight ahead, focused on placating, at all costs, the loony tunes conspiracy-theorist wing of their party (including the disgraced former president) and justifying, bizarrely, the establishment of catastrophically malignant new norms by accusing the Democrats of setting dangerous precedents.
The question for the country is: Who wins this game of chicken in the certain likelihood of a crash?
Knowing that the Democrats control both the White House and Congress gives me hope. Knowing that the margin in the Electoral College came down to about 43,000 votes and tiny majorities in two Georgia Senate runoff races fills me with disbelief.
Andy Calkins
Gloucester