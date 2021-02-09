Democrats, Republicans revving up for a political game of chicken

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are playing a high-stakes, high-velocity game of chicken over the future of American democracy. The game is being played out on multiple fronts: the impeachment trial, the stripping of committee assignments from QAnon-believer-turned-US-Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the possible elimination of the Senate filibuster.

The Democrats are steering straight ahead, focused on addressing at least four existential challenges — the coronavirus, the economic meltdown, deeply rooted racism, and climate change — and on protecting norms (presidents shouldn’t incite coups and violent assaults on the Capitol; US representatives shouldn’t favor threats to assassinate the House speaker) that not so long ago might have enjoyed wide political support.