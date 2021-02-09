The stage is set for the Senate to, well . . .

They should move on from abortion, which was settled in 1973. They should move on from same-sex marriage, which was settled in 2015. They should move on from denying Black people their right to vote, which was established by the 15th Amendment in 1870. They should move on from the Confederacy, which lost in 1865 in its attempt at insurrection.

So the GOP wants Democrats to move on from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, in which five people died, because it happened in the distant past, a whole five weeks ago. If that’s what they want, then they should move on from other things that took place in the past.

They should also move on from denying evolution, which has been settled for over 100 years. They should move on from denying climate change, which has been obvious and documented for decades. They should move on from peddling trickle-down economics, which has been shown repeatedly to not work during the past 40 years.

So sure, GOP, let’s move on. You go first.

Abby Hafer

Bedford





As a longtime pastoral counselor, I can recognize a classic abuser’s scam: The violence is in the past. It’s time to move on together.

No, it’s not!

The Rev. Dr. Rand Peabody

Medford





Yesterday, when I was out for a walk, I saw two men having an argument. While I watched, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other one dead. I considered calling the police, but then I came to an important realization: One minute had already elapsed since the murder, so it was in the past; and to make progress in life, we need to move forward and not dwell on the past. So instead of calling the police, I engaged the killer in conversation, and attempted to find common ground with him. Because after all, unity is the most important thing in life.

Douglas Latto

Acton





This is no ordinary trial, and no ordinary jury

Re “We, the jury” by Don Aucoin (Critic’s Notebook, Sunday Arts, Jan. 24): Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is nothing like an ordinary trial. The defendant is on trial for urging a mob to break into some offices … and the jury is made up of the people who occupy those offices. And the political futures of the jury members will be highly dependent on how they vote.

Perry Mason would immediately demand the dismissal of the jury and the seating of a new properly unbiased panel. A new jury, composed of people who had never heard of the case, would have to be recruited on Mars.

David Golber

Cambridge





Democrats ought to present a mountain of evidence

The Democratic leadership of the US Senate must allow a full impeachment trial, complete with witnesses, including officers injured in the Trumpist putsch of Jan. 6. If, as seems likely, most Republican senators will vote against convicting Donald Trump, evidence be damned, then it’s crucial that the public get a clear idea of what kind of behavior these lawmakers are, in effect, endorsing.

David Reich

Quincy