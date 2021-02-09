This Brutalist Rhode Island mansion is headed to auction

The seamless concrete walls offer a modern yet seemingly industrial look to the home, while custom floor-to-ceiling windows drench it in natural light. The Brutalist architecture is sure to pique the interest of fans of the divisive style. The style was thrust into the limelight yet again when President Trump drafted his “ Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again ” executive order, which blasted the General Services Administration for failing to integrate “our national values into federal buildings,” which too often have been “influenced by brutalism and deconstructivism.” An opinion column in the Globe’s Ideas section described Brutalism in all its “forward-thinking” glory : “Brutalism’s ethic is much more rugged and forthright. It celebrates the realities of construction and the noble roughness of concrete, with a sense of weighty monumentality and an almost Puritan aversion to applied ornament.”

Listed at $7,850,000, “ Brutaliste sur Mer ,” 155D W. Main Road in Little Compton, will be auctioned starting June 8, but the get-it-now price is set at $5,950,000, with no buyer premium, according to Concierge Auctions. The furniture is negotiable.

A Brutalist mansion on the Rhode Island coast is headed for auction in June, but buyers have the option of snapping up the home for a set price now, according to the auction house.

Fan or not, one has to agree that this Rhode Island mansion stands out in a state known for its Gilded Age mansions.

The 5,648-square-foot home offers three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The open floor plan travels seamlessly to the 1,100-square-foot oceanfront patio, which comes with a built-in grill and a fire pit for those post-COVID cookouts. With two side parking areas and a four-car tandem garage, parking shouldn’t be an issue, and a whole-house sound system and home theater would make even rainy-day entertaining a breeze. Guests also can enjoy stargazing from the 1,400-square-foot roof deck, which has water and gas utilities and panoramic ocean views.

Want to get away? The home is across the street from a vineyard, and it couldn’t be easier to distance yourself from the hustle and bustle of city life with deeded access to a private beach roughly a thousand feet from the property. Rinse off the sand and salt in the outdoor shower.

Everything in this home was created with luxury in mind, from the royal purple slate roof down to the grounds -- 2-plus acres of lush grass surrounded by a hand-laid stone wall. Some of the features inside include an owner suite with two-story curtain-wall windows, floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinetry, a dressing room with teak cabinetry, a king-size bed with built-in storage, a bioethanol fireplace, and a soaking tub looking out at the ocean. Throughout the house, Douglas fir, ebony, and quartersawn white oak wood features give an earthy yet modern feel.

Working from home may not feel so laborious in a study replete with a bioethanol fireplace, built-in teak casework, a wall of windows, and crocodile leather flooring.

For cooks, the kitchen offers high-end appliances, custom teak cabinetry with an ebony inlay and stainless accents, and Carrara marble counters.

The walk-out lower level is partially finished, housing the home theater. The remainder of the space, roughly 2,000 square feet, is roughed in.

Bidding on the property will run only a week. The home is not in a flood zone. The buyer will be responsible for an agricultural tax imposed by the town.

Listing agent Renee Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Realty is the point of contact for the sale.

See more photos of the property below:

