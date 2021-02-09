At 11-0-3, Archies boys’ hockey continues to play hard and execute

Normally, Archbishop Williams would be making preparations for the Buddy Ferreira Class in Falmouth, followed by the MIAA Tournament.

CANTON — The Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey team has followed last winter’s run to the Division 1 South final with an unblemished record through 14 games of this pandemic-shortened season.

Neither will happen this winter, but coach Derackk Curtis said the focus needs to shift to what is good this season.

“We’re playing the best game out there,” he said. “You’ve got to wear a mask? Who cares; there’s no fans? So what, the NHL doesn’t have fans either.

“What we can do is go out there, play hard and execute. That’s all you can do.”

The Bishops received two goals from senior defenseman Nicholas Recupero against the Spartans (4-4-2), including a strike which stood as the winner at 8:22 of the second period.

Archies led 1-0 on Recupero’s first tally, a laser from the blue line six seconds into a first-period power play. St. Mary’s surged ahead, 2-1, just 0:33 into the second. Johnny Demarco scored the equalizer on a slap shot from the right-wing corner at 1:20 of the second and the Bishops went back ahead on a Ryan Beardsley tip-in – his first goal of the season – at 3:43.

St. Mary’s drew even one more time on an offering by Kyle LoNigro before a Jackson Sylvester power-play goal at 8:10 of the second, followed 12 seconds later by Recupero’s second.

Colby Magliozzi scored for the Spartans 2:52 into the third period, making it 5-4, but Christian Koylion added an insurance goal for the Bishops at 11:40.

“The bottom line is, we can’t control what’s going on [with the pandemic],” Curtis said. “What we can do is do what we can control: we can play hard, play the right way, play for each other, grind out a season, make it the best possible season that you can possibly have with all of this uncertainty.”