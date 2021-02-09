Bruins return to ice Wednesday vs. Rangers, but more uncertainty is ahead in East Division

Five teams are currently on hiatus. Three of them — Philadelphia, Buffalo, and New Jersey — are in the East with the Bruins.

The Philadelphia Flyers had a week’s worth of games wiped out, including Tuesday’s matchup with the Washington Capitals. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols Sunday and a second player was placed on the list Tuesday.

As Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy surveyed the wave of postponements around the NHL due to COVID-19 protocols, what stood out was the number of teams affected within the East Division, and the ramifications that will have on a Bruins schedule that’s already been scrambled.

Advertisement

The Bruins had been scheduled to face the Sabres this past Saturday and Monday, but those games were postponed along with next Monday’s matchup with New Jersey. The Bruins are scheduled to face the Flyers in Lake Tahoe, Nev., on Feb. 21.

“In our little sort of division or area, it’s a little more concerning now that it’s hit a few more teams,” Cassidy said. “I think we’ve done a good job here, but it’s inevitable if you’re playing against infected players that the risk goes up.

“So it seems like our division right now is running through it. So hopefully we can avoid it, stay safe, and in the meantime get as many games in as possible.”

The stop-and-go nature of the season raises questions of sustainability. Cassidy said he remains hopeful.

“I don’t know,” he said. “If we start canceling, can they all get rescheduled in a short period of time? Will they shorten the season? If they do that, if you’re behind, you can’t catch up obviously.

“So I think it’s just important for us to stay in the moment and get as many points in the bank right now as possible because who knows how it’ll play out? Hopefully, it is all 56 games. Hopefully, this is the worst of it.”

Advertisement

The Bruins haven’t played since Friday, when they came from behind to beat the Flyers, 2-1. They had an optional practice Saturday, then Cassidy gave players Sunday off, and they returned to practice Monday and Tuesday.

The NHL enhanced its safety protocols last week, and Bruins center Charlie Coyle said all players can do is continue to follow them.

“We just try to do the best you can with it,” Coyle said. “It’s going to be some challenges. We knew that coming in. So you’ve just got to make sure you do the right thing. Follow the protocols and making sure you’re doing everything you can to be safe, have those people around you be safe, and just keep enforcing those and following the rules.

“Sometimes it’s out of your control. This is a crazy, crazy thing that’s going on; it’s been going on for almost a year now. But we’ve just got to follow and do the best we can with it.

“There’s going to be things that come up, and we’ll just work through them. Our team, the league, everyone’s going to do their part and make sure we limit as much as possible.”

Cassidy said his team will continue to adapt in a season that’s proving to be challenging.

“I don’t think anybody expects the schedule to be fully normal,” Cassidy said. “This year it’s just get together wherever they fall, and like I said, put as many points in the bank as possible.”

Advertisement

Studnicka to stay out

Cassidy doesn’t intend to have Jack Studnicka dress tomorrow night against the Rangers. Studnicka was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, but the coach would like to have him get more practice time before he gets back into games.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.