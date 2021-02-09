EEA revises guidelines, will allow indoor football conditioning, skill work for Fall II season

With offseason training in flux because of the pandemic, Milton coach Steve Dembowski believes indoor training will be crucial in getting players up to speed physically prior to game action.

The EEA announced the update Monday after its previous guidelines stated that all workouts had to be held exclusively outdoors. Full-contact workouts, which the EEA lists as Level 2 and 3 activities, will still have to be performed outdoors.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs will now allow high school football teams to conduct non-contact workouts, conditioning, skill work, and drills indoors for the Fall II season, set to begin Feb. 22.

“The biggest thing with playing any football is making sure the kids are prepared,” said Dembowski, the coaches’ representative on the MIAA’s Football Committee.

“Typically, we’d be coming off the summer where they’d be a lot more active and you wouldn’t have to worry as much about the strength and conditioning. But this is a different situation and being able to use the gyms if the fields aren’t clear will be critical.”

In a Jan. 29 meeting of the MIAA’s Board of Directors focused on Fall II, school administrators voiced concern about reaching the mandatory three days of conditioning, plus 12 days of contact practices prior to game action — particularly with the uncertainty of weather in late February and early March.

Brookline athletic director Pete Rittenburg noted that in the event of a snowstorm, it could take teams four weeks to record 15 practices, thus delaying the start of the season.

“This looks like it gives us the flexibility to take some pressure off reaching the outdoor practice requirement,” said Rittenburg. “The question is, ‘What can you count as a practice?’ And it’s still unclear.”

In addition, the EEA included competitive cheer and pairs figure skating in the higher-risk, moderate-contact category and set a capacity limit of 40 percent for indsoor facilities. Spectators at events will also be limited to two adults and two siblings per player for both indoors and outdoors.

