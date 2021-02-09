EMass girls’ basketball: Newton South’s Amaris Millis headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable — In a 52-35 Cape & Islands win over Martha’s Vineyard, the junior forward drained four 3-pointers in a 24-point effort and added four rebounds and three assists. Earlier, she had 18 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-67 loss to Sandwich.

Abby Gajewski, Somerset Berkley — The junior guard scored 13 points in a 66-36 win over Bourne and 20 more the next day in a 53-29 victory against Apponequet as the Raiders closed the regular season with four straight wins. She’s averaging 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Amaris Mills, Newton South — The senior guard averaged 24.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in two Dual County wins over Acton-Boxborough for the Lions (8-1).

Faith Newton, North Reading — Her shot in the final seconds of regulation lifted the Hornets to a come-from-behind, 41-40, win over Triton. North Reading trailed, 40-35, with two minutes left, when Newton buried a foul-line jumper to cut the deficit to 3. Brianne Slattery hit a layup with under a minute left, then Newton provided a put-back for her 12th and 13th points to seal the win.

Chinenye Odenigbo, Walpole — Her 21-point, 15-rebound performance powered the Rebels past Natick, 54-40, in Bay State Conference action for their fourth straight win.

Brooke Orton, Case — The sophomore guard racked up 16 points, 9 steals, and 7 assists in a 54-35 South Coast League win over Greater New Bedford on Wednesday, then finished with 18 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 63-34 victory over Wareham on Thursday.