fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Newton South’s Amaris Millis headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2021, 27 minutes ago

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week:

Abby Gajewski, Somerset Berkley — The junior guard scored 13 points in a 66-36 win over Bourne and 20 more the next day in a 53-29 victory against Apponequet as the Raiders closed the regular season with four straight wins. She’s averaging 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable — In a 52-35 Cape & Islands win over Martha’s Vineyard, the junior forward drained four 3-pointers in a 24-point effort and added four rebounds and three assists. Earlier, she had 18 points and 10 rebounds in an 82-67 loss to Sandwich.

Advertisement

Amaris Mills, Newton South — The senior guard averaged 24.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in two Dual County wins over Acton-Boxborough for the Lions (8-1).

Faith Newton, North Reading — Her shot in the final seconds of regulation lifted the Hornets to a come-from-behind, 41-40, win over Triton. North Reading trailed, 40-35, with two minutes left, when Newton buried a foul-line jumper to cut the deficit to 3. Brianne Slattery hit a layup with under a minute left, then Newton provided a put-back for her 12th and 13th points to seal the win.

Chinenye Odenigbo, Walpole — Her 21-point, 15-rebound performance powered the Rebels past Natick, 54-40, in Bay State Conference action for their fourth straight win.

Brooke Orton, Case — The sophomore guard racked up 16 points, 9 steals, and 7 assists in a 54-35 South Coast League win over Greater New Bedford on Wednesday, then finished with 18 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 63-34 victory over Wareham on Thursday.

Boston Globe video