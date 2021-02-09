Garrett Richards has a unique ability, and the chance to harness its power is why the Red Sox signed him

Richards — signed by the Red Sox to a one-year, $10 million deal with a team option for 2022 — is capable of spinning a baseball better than almost anyone else. When he throws a curveball, it rips through the air at roughly 3,200 revolutions per minute, a cartoonish spin rate that ranks first in the majors since the introduction of Statcast in 2015. The league average from 2015 to 2020 is 2,474.

Garrett Richards possesses an ability that, in modern baseball, represents a sort of superpower, even if it remains somewhat mysterious to him.

But Richards — who leans chiefly on a mid-90s four-seam fastball that likewise ranks at the top of the big league charts in spin rate, as well as a slider that is his wipeout pitch — has given little thought to his peculiar talent.

“Back when I broke in the league back in 2011, ’12, ’13, nobody was talking about this stuff,” said Richards, who is 32. “It’s not something that I pay attention to, it’s just kind of something that I do. I don’t focus on it at all. I’ve always thrown a baseball the way I’ve thrown a baseball.”

Yet Richards’s ability to spin and shape pitches – and, to a degree, the fact that he struggled at times in 2020 despite it – is at the heart of why the Red Sox wanted to add him to their rotation.

From 2014-18 with the Angels, Richards proved one of the more dominant pitchers in the American League when he was healthy enough to take the mound. Though limited by injuries to 86 starts over those five seasons – he blew out his knee covering first in 2014 and had an elbow ligament injury in 2016 that he tried to treat without surgery before finally undergoing a Tommy John procedure in 2018 – he went 34-25 with a 3.15 ERA (fourth best among American League starters with at least 50 starts) while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

“With Garrett, you don’t have to look past the back of the baseball card to see what the appeal is. Obviously he’s battled injuries over the years, but he’s almost always been effective when he’s been out there,” said Bloom. “In his case, how the pieces fit together is not something you have to squint very hard to see.”

During his five-year peak of 2014-18, the combination of his four-seam and two-seam fastballs, curveball, and slider overpowered hitters. Though he used his curve sparingly, opponents hit just .117 with a .156 slugging mark against the pitch.

Richards, who signed a two-year deal to rehab and ultimately return to the mound with the Padres after his Tommy John surgery, had a healthy 2020 season with San Diego, but his numbers didn’t replicate his peak. He went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 51 1/3 innings. The Padres moved him to the bullpen by the end of the year.

Garrett Richards pitched in 14 games for the Padres last season. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Part of his troubles came as a result of the curveball. His four-seam fastball and slider both played to typical levels of effectiveness, but his curve was smashed for a .313 average and .563 slugging mark. Yet in such numbers – along with the fact that Richards threw his curveball just 7.5 percent of the time – the Red Sox saw opportunity.

If the shape of a pitch is good but the results are bad – as was the case with Richards in 2020, albeit in a very small sample of outcomes – then there’s a chance to use it as a weapon to broaden a pitcher’s arsenal.

The Sox see such a possibility. The underlying traits of his curveball – velocity, spin, and movement – impressed in 2020. In his first full season following Tommy John surgery, his execution was inconsistent, but the team believes that Richards has all the ability to perform at a higher level than he did last year.

“He spins the ball really well and gets a ton of movement on it,” said Sox pitching coach Dave Bush. “I haven’t worked with him in person yet, but I want to figure out what he likes about the curveball and what he doesn’t like. Is he confident throwing it for strikes? Is it a pitch he can land early in the zone? Can he bounce it with two strikes? Is it something he likes to pair with his fastball? How do you use that pitch in the mix? Do you like it better versus righties or lefties? Do you have confidence with it in some counts and not others? Those are small adjustments we can make once we start working together.”

For his part, Richards expressed interest in what the Sox believe he can do.

“I am interested in kind of going deeper into [the pitch data],” said Richards. “If somebody can show me how to effectively make my stuff better, why would I not want to listen to that? I am excited to see what the Red Sox offer in that department and I’ll see if it’s for me or not.”

The Sox hope it is – and that members of the organization can help Richards re-establish his curveball as a weapon. In an offseason where the Red Sox spent modestly on a number of roster spots (rotation depth, second base, outfield, bullpen depth), the idea of finding players whose “underlying characteristics” suggested upside beyond their 2020 numbers carried appeal.

“That was definitely something that came into play. I think some of that is a natural offshoot of us having come into this offseason wanting to address a number of different needs and to some extent, spreading around resources and looking for fits that came with upside,” said Bloom. “A lot of times you might find it in someone where not all that upside was in place the previous year.”

In such a signing comes a considerable amount of intrigue. In Richards, the Sox have a player with a magical ability to spin a baseball but questions about his ability to harness it. For years, the Rays – Bloom’s former team – have thrived because of their ability to identify untapped pitching potential and help hurlers achieve new peaks.

Now the Sox see a chance to help a pitcher reclaim his prior levels of effectiveness. It is a tantalizing but uncertain proposition that will go a long way toward determining the extent of the team’s improvement from last year’s disastrous rotation performance.

Highest curveball spin rate, 2015-2020 Minimum 250 curveballs. Pitcher Spin Rate (RPM) Average Slugging Usage rate Garrett Richards 3198 .159 .257 6.9% Seth Lugo 3194 .227 .301 22.3% Ryan Pressly 3148 .176 .252 24.0% Chris Stratton 3104 .209 .356 14.9% Lucas Sims 3060 .188 .304 20.7% League Average 2474 .218 .360 8% SOURCE : BaseballSavant.com

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.