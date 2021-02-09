Hamilton-Wenham boys’ basketball contains Amesbury’s Cam Keliher to win Cape Ann clash

Their extended zone and conscious effort to check Keliher worked perfectly. The visiting Generals held him to 7 points in a 62-50 win. Hamilton-Wenham (7-2) also dominated on the glass, as senior Ryan Monahan finished with 20 points and 17 boards and senior Ryan Hutchinson added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“We knew that if we were going to lose, we didn’t want him to be the one to beat us,” said Hamilton-Wenham coach Michael DiMarino, who earned his 100th career win since his hire in 2015. “We identified him every time he came past half court and tried to take him out of the picture.”

As they prepared for Monday’s Cape Ann clash, the Hamilton-Wenham boys’ basketball players and coaches were well aware that Amesbury junior Cam Keliher had exploded for 44 points Friday night on 11 3-pointers in an overtime loss to Newburyport.

Junior Matthew Welch, who paced Amesbury (1-6) with 12 points, buried an in-rhythm 3 to give the Indians their only lead, 48-47, with 5:36 left in the fourth. The Generals immediately responded, closing the game on a 15-2 run.

“We all had to come together as a team and just calm down,” Hutchinson said. “We’re a group of seniors, and at the end of the day, when we face adversity, we’re used to it.”

Hamilton-Wenham started strong, jumping out to a 12-6 edge through one quarter and holding a 27-20 lead at halftime. Amesbury, which gave undefeated Newburyport a fight as well, responded to slice the deficit to 44-41 through three and eventually took the lead.

The Generals wore them down, however, with their size and strength. Monahan is 6-foot-5, Markus Nordin 6-4, Carter Coffey 6-3, and Hutchinson 6-1, and they all reached double figures on the glass Monday.

DiMarino called it his team’s best effort of the season, in large part because of the way the Generals stuck to playing inside-out basketball and didn’t settle for contested 3s.

“I can’t be more proud of my guys,” DiMarino said.

For the Indians, it was another difficult loss against a contender, and it left them wondering what could have been. Head coach Tom Comeau — who called Keliher’s showing against Newburyport one of the best high school basketball performances he’s ever seen — pointed out that Keliher was playing on a twisted ankle Monday. He would never admit that, Comeau said, but it was a factor.

Despite the two tough setbacks, Comeau is consistently impressed by his team’s resilience and relentlessness.

“That’s how these kids play,” Comeau said. “This team doesn’t give up, ever. It doesn’t matter whether we’re down 15 or down 2. They play hard.”

The lit signs at the scorer's table are reflected on the court in Monday's Cape Ann game at Amesbury High. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





Hamilton-Wenham's Ronan Connors (left) heads up court as he beats Amesbury's Andrew Davis (right) to the ball. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Canton 51, North Attleborough 49 — Seniors Ryan Connerney and Eric Mischler led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs (4-7) took the Hockomock League matchup.

Mansfield 58, Plymouth North 38 — Seniors Matt Bowen (25 points) and Jack Colby (9 points, 11 rebounds) propelled the host Hornets (11-0) to the nonleague win.

Newburyport 81, Rockport 60 — The unbeaten Clippers (10-0) held off host Rockport despite a 28-point performance from Kyle Beal for the Cape Ann League win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 65, Calvary Christian 60 — Evan Ochenduszko (18 points, 11 rebounds) guided the Vikings (3-4) to the nonconference win.

Whitman-Hanson 72, Hingham 57 — Senior captain Nate Amado poured in 34 points and junior Malcolm Alcorn Crowder (11 points, 10 rebounds) dropped a double-double as the host Panthers wrapped up their regular reason with a perfect record of 9-0 in the Patriot League.

Girls’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 46, Bishop Stang 38 — Sophomore Elise Carter drained 20 points and senior Ari Hay added 11 as the Bishops improved to 4-8 overall with the Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 59, St. Mary’s 54 — Lydia Mordarski scored 9 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the host Shamrocks (9-3; 7-2) dealt the Spartans (15-2, 14-1) their first Catholic Central loss of the season.

Bishop Fenwick 57, Austin Prep 30 — Junior Olivia Found led the Crusaders (8-4) with 10 points and seven assists and senior captain Liz Gonzalez added 8 points and seven rebounds in the Catholic Central road win.

Cardinal Spellman 51, Fontbonne 42 — The host Cardinals (2-7) worked overtime for the nonleague win. Senior co-captain Kayla Harris and junior Mairead Gallagher both dropped 11 points, and junior Alyssa Belmont added 8 and was outstanding at the defensive end.

East Bridgewater 59, West Bridgewater 38 — Sophomore Sophie Bradbury scored 21 points and junior Haley Murphy added 16 as the Vikings (5-4) cruised to the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 62, North Attleborough 33 — The visiting Tigers (7-0) established a 12-point lead at the half en route to the Hockomock win. Caroline Pepper (12 points), Hailey Bourne (10), and Caroline Flynn (8) led the way.

Walpole 52, Weymouth 33 — Sophomore center Chinenye Odenigdo’s 19-point, 12-rebound effort powered host Walpole (6-2) to the Bay State Conference win. Fellow sophomore Haley Brigham scored 10 points and recorded five steals.

Westwood 47, Hopkinton 44 — Senior Caitlin Fleming capped a fourth-quarter comeback with a game-tying 3 in the final minute of regulation and the Wolverines (3-5) prevailed in overtime.

Boys’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 6, St. Mary’s 4 — Senior defenseman Nicholas Recupero scored a pair of goals, punctuated by the winner at 8:22 of the second period, as the Bishops (11-0-3) remained unbeaten with the Catholic Central win at the Canton Sports Plex.

St. John’s Prep 4, BC High 2 — Captain Jake DiNapoli headlined four goal scorers and Cam Smith made 27 saves on 29 shots as Prep (1-1-3) secured the Catholic Conference win at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Marblehead 7, Swampscott 0 — Senior captain Will Shull netted his 100th career goal for the Headers (6-2) in the Northeastern Conference win at the Connery Rink in Lynn.

Triton 3, Newburyport 1 — Two days after absorbing a 4-0 defeat to Newburyport, the Vikings (5-1-1) bounced back with an impressive Cape Ann win at the Henry Graf Skating Rink. The Clippers (7-1-1) struck first in the second period, but Triton answered with strikes from seniors James Tatro and Jack Forrest for a 2-1 lead. Senior Ryan Lindholm added an insurance goal with five minutes left.

Waltham 5, Newton South 0 — Junior Jack Perry made 21 saves to earn his first shutout of the season for the Hawks (4-0-2) in the Dual County League win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Senior Matt O’Toole recorded a 4-point performance and junior Anthony Attardo added two goals.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Silver Lake 2 — Sophomore Joe Culley lit the lamp twice as the visiting Panthers (3-8) finished their regular season with a Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena. Junior Erik Dean made 19 saves and sophomore Matt Solari had two assists.

Xaverian 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Senior Kevin McGrath registered the first shutout of his varsity career, turning aside all 20 shots he faced in a Catholic Conference win over the Pioneers at the Canton Ice House. “He worked hard in the off-season — hardest I’ve ever seen him work,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “He’s been lights out. He’s focused and he’s having fun.” Braden O’Hara scored the game’s only goal, 7:56 into the second half for the Hawks (2-2-3). Sean Dailida made 29 stops in goal for St. John’s (5-2).

Girls’ hockey

Arlington Catholic 2, Shawsheen/Bedford 0 — Junior Maggie Milne scored two goals in the nonconference win at Ed Burns Arena for the host Cougars (7-6-1).

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 6, East/West Bridgewater 1 — Shea Kelleher (hat trick) and Caity Hazley (two goals) sparked the Panthers’ offensive attack as W-H/S-L (2-3-2) picked up a nonconference win on senior night at The Bog.

Jordan Baron, Jake Levin, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer also contributed.