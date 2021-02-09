More people in Boston watched Tom Brady win Super Bowl LV than in Tampa, but viewership was down overall

Viewership for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV was down overall compared to last season’s Super Bowl, but up significantly in Boston.

Per CBS and Nielsen, the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs Sunday on CBS drew 96.4 million viewers across all platforms, including several streaming services. The Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last season averaged 102 million viewers in total.

On television alone, CBS averaged 91.6 million viewers Sunday for the mostly suspense-free game, down from 99.9 million for last season’s Super Bowl.