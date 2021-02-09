fb-pixel Skip to main content

NHL postpones Tuesday’s Flyers-Capitals game, making it the 34th postponement this season

By Associated PressUpdated February 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Philippe Maillet (16) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel battled in the Flyers' 7-4 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.
Philippe Maillet (16) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel battled in the Flyers' 7-4 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.Nick Wass/Associated Press

Coronavirus problems continue to affect NHL teams across the United States.

The league has postponed Tuesday night’s Flyers-Capitals game in Washington because of COVID-19-related issues with Philadelphia. It’s the 34th game postponed so far this season, which is roughly a quarter of the way through.

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was added to the league’s COVID protocol list Sunday, and teammates had to take rapid tests that morning before playing the Capitals in the afternoon. That game went on as scheduled. A second Flyers player also entered COVID protocol.

Philadelphia’s upcoming games against New Jersey and Washington’s at Buffalo scheduled for Thursday and Saturday were already postponed because of breakouts on the Devils and Sabres.

Advertisement

Some Buffalo players returned to practice Tuesday, though 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger is dealing with symptoms, according to general manager Kevyn Adams. Krueger allowed the team to reveal he tested positive.


Boston Globe video