Eleven months later, these neighbors still meet outside to sing — every night

The “Olmstead Choristers” meet outside each day at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. Because in a time filled with sickness, sorrow, and death, they believe everyone can use a song.

It carries past the multicolored houses of the Parkside neighborhood. Through the cracks of dimly-lit porches. Around the homemade “take a book” box and the basketball hoops. And between the monochromatic trash cans that line the curbs on a Tuesday evening.

Every evening since the pandemic shut down Massachusetts, more than 300 days ago, a song has moved through one corner of Jamaica Plain.

“It’s not the quality of the singing that matters,” said organizer Robert Crabtree. “It’s the community, the togetherness, the people.”

The group — normally composed of four to 12 locals — are known to belt out popular strains by Janis Joplin, Randy Newman, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, and Louis Armstrong. Other times, it’s show tunes (”Seasons of Love,” “I Hate Men”), Christmas favorites (”Let It Snow,” “Feliz Navidad”), or a Beatles classic (”Blackbird,” “Hey Jude,” and “Here Comes the Sun”).

Most nights call for just one song. Sometimes, if the mood and temperature is right, the choir opts for two or three.

“If we’re feeling it,” said local Maria Quiroga.

These neighbors have stuck with the tradition even as coronavirus cases rise, fall, and rise again. They’ve persisted through the initial strict quarantine rules, the more lax summer restrictions, the virus’s holiday season resurgence, and the crush of new variants. As the illness has shattered communities and devastated the economy, music has remained a constant on Olmstead Street — and for good reason.

“It’s nice to have that interaction with people at the end of the day,” Nancy Nichols said from underneath a puffy coat. “People I didn’t know that well before I know better now. Where else would that happen during COVID?”

Rob Crabtree (left) and his wife, Priscilla Ellis, led their neighbors in the nightly sing-along. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The makeshift ensemble is run by a tight-knit pack of friends and families, some of whom have resided in this economically diverse part of Boston for decades. One member “takes charge” each week, Crabtree explained, by finalizing the song choice, printing the lyrics, and sending the weekly e-mail. That message goes out to 50 people.

When the time comes, the singers gather near the driveway of Crabtree’s multifamily home. There, they perform as the melody is blasted through a Bluetooth speaker — their voices muffled by masks. In the winter, couples cuddle for warmth, and everyone shines smartphone flashlights on the lyric sheets.

The singing is often off-key or off-beat, interrupted by murmurs, whispers, and light laughs. Children hum when the words escape them. “This is not a group of musicians,” Crabtree emphasized. “There’s no one we are trying to impress or show off to.”

Afterward, neighbors linger to chat about pandemic-era pastimes, recipes, remote work, and bingeable television.

It’s unusual that the singing has persisted as long as the pandemic that inspired it. The “early quar” days instigated sing-alongs across the city, and the world. In one memorable instance, Bostonians sang Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” from apartment windows when everything was first shuttered.

Those initiatives fizzled out, perhaps because of annoyance, boredom, or pandemic fatigue. But Parkside is “no normal neighborhood,” resident Rebecca Kirk said.

In the before times, the street hosted barbecues and annual Labor Day parties. (This year would’ve been their 26th bash in a row.) Everyone can name the kids next door and recount their birthdays. Crabtree’s wife, Priscilla Ellis, can tell you exactly who lives where, effortlessly detailing the owner’s lineage.

“We’re not just neighbors, we’re friends,” said Quiroga, a 40-year resident, after wrapping a rendition of “Lean on Me.” “It’s the kind of neighborhood where everyone has each other’s keys.”

The Wood family joined their neighbors in a rendition of "Lean On Me" late last month. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Most participants learned of the choristers through these old connections. But for Kirk, the nightly tradition was discovered in more dramatic fashion, almost like something from a storybook.

Kirk could hear the group through the walls of her home and simply followed the sound. She was missing the professional choir rehearsals she has abandoned during the pandemic because “singing on Zoom isn’t the same.”

“Finding them was like magic,” said Kirk, the director of education programs for Boston Lyric Opera and a relative “newbie” on the street.

The neighbors never shy from emotion with their song selections. Choosing the night’s tune is instead “a challenge of matching moods and events to the rhythms of our little community,” Crabtree wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

Members take requests for birthdays and anniversaries. They made intentional choices for Memorial Day, Labor Day, and the Fourth of July. They sang on the stoop for a neighbor who was marking the first anniversary of a family member’s death on Christmas Eve. Another day, the choristers recorded “I Can Do Anything” for a neighbor’s father, a memory care facility resident.

When the protests against inequity and police brutality swept the country in June, and when Congressman John Lewis died, the group chose songs “about freedom or unity,” said Alvin Shiggs, the street’s “unofficial mayor.” Those included the protest song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around,” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Crabtree even wrote a parody for one night, a song he titled “Have Yourself a Cozy COVID Season” to dream about the better days (and vaccine shots) to come. “Soon again when we get our shots / There will come some happy days. / Faithful friends who come near to us we won’t have to shove away.”

Still, regardless of the heat, the cold, or the caseload, every sing-along ends with plans for the next one.

“‘Don Gato’ tomorrow night,” Crabtree yelled enthusiastically on a recent Tuesday. “See you then!”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.