With second season set, ‘Frayed’ earns a second look

I’ve been meaning to mention “Frayed,” yet another of many imports to come to us during the pandemic (this one is from England and Australia). It was released during the summer on HBO Max, and I recommended it then, but as our binge coffers get lower, and as the show received a second-season renewal this month, I think it’s time to suggest it again. The six-episode family dramedy is sweet, and well-acted, and distinctive. I thoroughly enjoyed it. However, the cringe humor is touch-and-go, and it could well be a deal-breaker for some.

Set in the late 1980s, with bulky cellphones and even bulkier hairstyles, the story has a “Schitt’s Creek”-like premise. Super wealthy Londoner Simone (played by show creator Sarah Kendall) loses her husband and their fortune overnight, so she brings her two teen kids back home to Newcastle in Australia to live with her financially struggling mother and brother. She first left Australia abruptly after high school, and her family and her ex-boyfriend (played by Matt Passmore, “The Glades”) still resent her for it. They also dislike her fancy manner, which she cultivated in England as a wealthy lady. Turns out her real name, which her family uses, is Sammy, short for Samantha, and not Simone.