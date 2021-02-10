Investment firm blasts Berkshire Hills Bancorp board over CEO hiring

A New York investment firm is criticizing the Berkshire Hills Bancorp board over its decision to hire its fourth CEO in less than three years, rather than pursuing a sale or merger. Holdco Asset Management, which holds a 3-percent stake in the Boston-based parent company of Berkshire Bank, sent a letter on Monday to board chairman Bill Dunlaevy not long after the board hired Nitin Mhatre to be the company’s new CEO. Among other things, Holdco cites a “revolving door” of leadership at the bank and a lack of transparency with respect to certain decisions. Holdco said the board’s apparent failure to evaluate a sale, merger, or return of excess capital to shareholders seems to be “a breach of its fiduciary duties.” It’s time, Holdco argues, “for the Board to open the kimono.” A Berkshire Hills spokesperson said the company welcomes constructive dialogue with investors, and looks forward to working with Holdco, adding that Berkshire took several steps to improve shareholder value, efforts that are paying off with a stock that has nearly doubled in value since bottoming out last September. — JON CHESTO

Employers cut hiring in December

US employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly industries slammed by the pandemic such as restaurants and hotels, as virus infections soared and governments responded with tighter restrictions. The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The report provides more granular detail about the job market than the government’s monthly employment figures. Employers cut hiring 6.6 percent in December, to 5.5 million, the report said. Roughly three-quarters of the decline occurred in a category that includes restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos, concert halls, and other entertainment venues. Warehousing and shipping firms also slashed hiring, the report found. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lilly financial head resigns over relationship with employee

Eli Lilly said financial chief Josh Smiley has resigned and will leave the company after the drugmaker became aware he was involved in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee. Lilly engaged external counsel to conduct an independent investigation that revealed ’'inappropriate personal communications’' between Smiley and certain employees, according to a statement. The investigation concluded that Smiley had exhibited poor judgment, Lilly said. Smiley is among several top executives who have resigned in recent years as corporations take swift actions over office relationships. McDonald’s fired chief executive Steve Easterbrook at the end of 2019 because he had a consensual relationship with an employee. Jide Zeitlin left as CEO of Tapestry in July amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a woman before he joined the retailer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GM expands downtime at three plants over semiconductor shortage

General Motors is extending downtime at three North American plants until at least mid-March as a global semiconductor shortage ripples across the auto industry. GM said Tuesday it will reassess the situation next month to determine possible restart dates for assembly lines in Fairfax, Kan.; Ingersoll, Ontario; and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The company said on Feb. 3 that all three would shut down for a week due to the microchip shortage. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Charles Schwab layoffs 200 after acquiring TD Ameritrade

Charles Schwab has dismissed 200 employees after acquiring rival brokerage TD Ameritrade last year. The cuts are part of Schwab’s “continuing efforts to reduce overlapping or redundant roles across the two firms,” spokeswoman Mayura Hooper said Tuesday in an e-mailed statement. The affected employees will have early access to new positions and be treated as internal candidates for about 1,400 job openings, she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Marriott expands its porfolio of all-inclusive resorts

Marriott is expanding its foray into all-inclusive resorts, adding nearly 7,000 rooms in the Caribbean and Central America in a move highlighting how hotel giants are plotting a recovery from the COVID-19 travel bust. Marriott has struck a deal to add 19 resorts owned by Sunwing Travel Group, including properties in Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica, as the world’s largest hotel company bets that vaccination campaigns will unleash a boom in vacation travel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Coke to make all bottles in the US from recycled plastic

Coca-Cola is introducing 100 percent recycled plastic bottles in the United States — a major shift in its sustainability strategy. The company responsible for more plastic pollution than any other, according to the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, once advocated for plant-based bottles that don’t use fossil-fuel inputs. Its new focus, Coca-Cola says, is a substantial step in combating the plastic waste that clogs the world’s waterways. The new recycled Coke bottles will reduce the company’s use of new plastic by more than 20 percent across its North American portfolio compared to 2018, according to the company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Amazon developing wall-mounted Echo

Amazon is developing a new Echo device with a large touchscreen that attaches to the wall and serves as a smart home control panel, video chat device, and media player, according to people familiar with the plans. The company’s Lab126 hardware division is designing the device to be a digital command center, showing users upcoming calendar events, controlling accessories like lights and locks, and playing music and video. It would include Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and microphones and a camera for video conferencing, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

737 Max to return to the skies in Europe

Boeing’s 737 Max model will resume flights in Europe after a near two-year grounding following two fatal crashes, with Czech leisure airline SmartWings planning to bring back its seven-plane fleet. SmartWings will restart operations this month and aims to return all of the aircraft to service by the summer, it said in an e-mail Tuesday. The aircraft will be used on routes to destinations including the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, and Madeira in the Atlantic as well as the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The move comes after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency last month cleared the Max to resume flights, a major step in the narrow-body jet’s global rehabilitation after the crashes led to its grounding in March 2019. Airlines in the United States and Brazil had restarted commercial flights in late 2020 after regulators the countries cleared a return. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



