Despite hardship, St. Pete’s arts scene continues to flourish

“You can come here and not even say the word beach,” John Collins, executive director of the St. Pete Arts Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to arts advocacy and fund-raising, told us when we visited in early 2020. “We’re a city of the arts and it’s one of the main reasons people and businesses are moving here.”

Before the pandemic, St. Petersburg, Fla., was on a roll. The city boasted one of the largest outdoor mural exhibitions in the country, three world-class art museums had recently opened, the 26-acre, $92 million St. Pete Pier District was nearing completion, and almost 1,000 new hotel rooms were in the planning.

Advertisement

And then the pandemic hit. “COVID devastated the art community,” Collins says now. “Every actor, dancer, and musician was out of work.”

The numbers seem to bear that out. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, during the quarter ending in September 2020, the overall unemployment rate averaged 8.5 percent, but 52 percent of actors, 55 percent of dancers, and 27 percent of musicians were out of work. By comparison, over the same period, the jobless rate was 27 percent for waiters, 19 percent for cooks, and about 13 percent for retail salespeople.

But in true lemons-into-lemonade fashion, the St. Pete art community responded, first by providing emergency relief funds, and then developing online programs and virtual tours, and re-imagining spaces and experiences. The new Curate St. Pete program was initiated, showcasing 30 local galleries, including interviews with artists and gallery owners. The beloved city ArtWalk went virtual reaching a larger, wider audience. The freeFall Theatre took its presentations outdoors mimicking a drive-in movie theater experience. And even safety measures had unintended benefits.

“All the museums now have timed entry so it feels like you have it reserved just for you,” says Collins. “Visiting is actually meditative, providing some relief from the anxiety we’ve all been feeling. And isn’t that what the arts are supposed to do?”

Advertisement

There is street art all over St. Pete, decorating the walls of its buildings. Pamela Wright

Perhaps it will once again be the arts that will lead St. Pete’s turn-around, inviting visitors to discover that the city offers much more than beaches and beer. When you’re ready, here’s a quick guide.

A must-stop is the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, exhibiting the vast, private collection of cofounders and philanthropists Tom and Mary James. The contemporary space, carved out of a parking lot, is impressive. The two-story, 33,000-square-foot entry hall is at once tranquil and reverent, featuring striated teak panels made to resemble the sandstone mesas of the Southwest. Soft, haunting flute music plays as you enter the hall and walk by “Nightsong,” a bronze sculpture of a Native American playing the flute; another bronze sculpture, by artist John Coleman, shows a man and his bride riding a horse as they enter the Crow Fair. The soaring, sloped granite end wall features a 20-foot waterfall.

Upstairs includes more than 30,000 square feet of gallery space, displaying more than 400 pieces of art by living western artists, and another 100 pieces of exquisite Native American-made jewelry. Each gallery room is painted a different color of the Southwest landscape and themed: Early West, Native Life, Native Artists, Frontier, Wildlife, and New West. As a whole the collection offers a window into the history of the American West, its beauty, hard work, and heartbreak.

Advertisement

Following a decade-long development, the highly anticipated St. Pete Pier District opened this summer as the Southeast’s largest waterfront playground, with 26 acres of art, entertainment, and green space. The city dedicated $2 million for public artwork, including the “Bending Arc” by Janet Echelman, a 76-foot-high billowing sculpture that moves with the wind. Also on display is Nathan Mabry’s 10-foot-tall red pelicans, Xenoba Bailey’s mosaics, and a wavy, waterlike sculpture by Nick Ervinck, entitled Olnetopia.

The Dali Museum has the largest collection of the surrealist’s work outside of Spain. Dana Hoff

In the lively Central Arts District, you’ll also find the Museum of Fine Arts, the Chihuly Collection at the Morean Arts Center, which houses a permanent collection of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly’s work, and The Dali Museum, with the largest collection of the surrealist’s work outside of Spain. Through April 11, The Dali Museum is offering “Van Gogh Alive,” the first North American venue to host the elaborate one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge exhibition. There are more than 3,000 large-scale Van Gogh images, viewed through high-definition projectors and set to music, creating a multisensory, immersive experience.

The city is actually divided into seven art districts, emerging neighborhoods that have their own distinct collection of galleries, museums, studios, and theaters. A short distance from downtown is the funky Grand Central Arts District, filled with colorful murals, vintage boutiques, coffee shops, brew pubs, and a growing list of restaurants. Visit the Imagine Museum, which opened in early 2018 and has more than 500 major pieces of glass, from tiny dioramas to large chandeliers. The displays are dazzling. While here, check out the district’s colorful street art, including the “Shining Queen” by Suarez Art, with the face of a woman and her yellow, blue, and white flowing hair, and “The Cool Kids” by local muralist duo Vitale Brothers, which is a fun, bright depiction of the next generation.

Advertisement

There is street art all over St. Pete, more than 500 murals decorating the walls of its buildings, and helping to revive neighborhoods and bridge the gap from one community to the next.

“The murals have turned our city into an art exhibit,” says Collins. “It’s a curated outdoor museum.”

St. Pete has more than 500 murals, turning its city into an outdoor art exhibit. Pamela Wright

The urban art focus got its start when the city hosted SHINE, a mural festival bringing in local and international street artists. The annual two-week event, held in October each year, continues to bring in a select group of artists, who add to the city’s kaleidoscopic landscape. This year, festival organizers partnered with PangeaSeed Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans, to call attention to climate change and issues affecting our oceans. DIY-ers can download a free walking tour of the city’s murals, hear interviews with the artists, and learn about the story behind each artwork. Visit St. Pete Clearwater also provides a list and description of the murals, with locations.

The Warehouse Arts District is another emerging art hub. It’s home to the Morean Center for Clay, one of the largest working potteries in the Southeast, where you can watch demonstrations or join workshops, and The Factory, a brand-new arts center with eight warehouses, spread over 6.5 acres, providing space for artists and small businesses.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated and long-delayed Museum of American Arts and Crafts Movement is expected to open this year, becoming the newest addition to the city’s expanding arts scene. The $90 million, nearly 140,000-square-foot building is a behemoth of copper and stone, with a spiraling sphere. The five-story museum will house one of the most important private American Arts and Crafts Movement collections in the world, with more than 2,000 items on display, including furniture, pottery, tile, metalwork, lighting, photography, and other decorative arts.

And so, the (art) beat goes on.

If you go: We like The Birchwood Inn, a contemporary, boutique hotel with 18 rooms in the heart of the Waterfront Arts District. The historic Spanish Mission-style building was lovingly restored, with modern amenities, and décor gives a nod to its 1920s roots, with classic furnishings, dark woods and punches of rich color. The rooftop bar is a popular hangout for sunset drinks. Check out the birch forest mural on the hotel’s southern exterior wall.

For general information, visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com