Four ways to welcome the Year of the Ox

Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum will celebrate the Lunar New Year with several themed activities. Throughout February, children can listen to a virtual reading of “Piece by Piece,” Susan Tang’s new picture book, published by PEM, about a visit to Yin Yu Tang, the late-18th-century Chinese house re-erected at the museum, and take a virtual tour through the house. PEM’s site also hosts videos of the village in southeastern China where Yin Yu Tang was originally built. Starting Feb. 11, the museum is supplying free lantern-making materials for families to pick up and construct and decorate at home. Makers can drop off finished lanterns to be displayed in February at the museum shop. www.pem.org/events/lunar-new-year-2021

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is celebrating the Year of the Ox with a free educational event accessible online. A Chinese lion dance by Gund Kwok Asian Women’s Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, a tour of the exhibition “Weng Family Collection of Chinese Painting: Family and Friends,” and a lecture in Mandarin on Hua Yan’s Qing dynasty painting on paper “New Year Decorations” will stream on the MFA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Feb. 12, 7 p.m., free. www.mfa.org