Advice: Can people with very different personalities be friends?

Is it OK to say to yourself: I’m just not going to be friends with emotional distancers. Their issues run crosswise of mine. It’s not that it’s MORALLY WRONG to be an emotional distancer or have an avoidant attachment style — I wish them happiness and hope they have many rewarding relationships — but I won’t be one of them.

S.B. / Tulsa, Oklahoma

I am someone who lives and loves deeply. I give generously of my time and my heart to those I love, and enjoy doing it. Several times I’ve had friends who like more space, or don’t want to communicate as openly, deeply, or often as I do. This can lead to me feeling insecure or disappointed, and/or them feeling overwhelmed. Is it healthy to maintain close relationships with people who have drastically different attachment styles, as long as I work on accepting that imbalance?

L.E. / Boston

A quirk of the advice column business is that a difficult question gets easier to solve when a second, inverse question appears. Thank you both for providing such perfect counterparts to each other, and just in time for Valentine’s Day. Friendship is so often portrayed as the calm, stable complement to the intensity of romantic relationships, but that’s a lie, isn’t it?

In summary: Both of you live, love, and presumably laugh in a big way, and one of you wants permission to be friends with people who don’t, and one of you wants permission not to be. Granted in both cases!

S.B., anyone who puts “morally wrong” in all caps probably needs to hear this: You aren’t obligated to give your friendship to someone just because they want it. You have the right — nay, heck, the responsibility — to invest your time and emotional energy wisely, in the way that most benefits you and the people and things you care about.

And, L.E. — so do you! Imagine a kind of bell-curve distribution of need/capacity for emotional intimacy. People who are on the tails of either end are going to find that most people they know are closer to the middle. Where would most of your social circle fit on such a distribution? If you’re on the far end of wanting and providing a lot of intimacy, try to have at least a couple of friends who hang out on that asymptotic curve with you. And maybe don’t begin any new friendships unless there is mutual pursuit/investment, if you are feeling that imbalance already.

While people on the other end of the spectrum don’t give as much, in terms of intimacy and psychic energy, they also don’t demand as much. Learn to take them at their word and stop doing emotional labor on their behalf — I’m not saying that’s easy, mind you, only necessary. And of course, COVID complicates everything. It’s harder to do low-key, side-by-side hanging out these days — you can’t sit in comfortable silence together on Zoom. And the lack of the usual social cues and context make it very easy to interpret other people’s behavior in the worst, and most personal, light — something to keep in mind with both friends and workmates.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.