He’s a bad kisser, and after 10 years she’s fed up

My husband and I have been together for about 10 years, and from the beginning he’s been a terrible kisser. He was really inexperienced when we met. I thought over time he’d learn to kiss me the way I want, but that hasn’t happened. He has confidence issues in bed and if I tell him I don’t like something, he takes it personally. I’ve tried to frame my feedback in a positive way — praising the stuff I like — but it hasn’t stuck.

I feel like a broken record and I’m just so frustrated and worried we’re not compatible. I’ve even considered affairs. The kissing example is one of many things he does that bother me, and I’m not sure how to tell him what he’s been doing for 10 years isn’t working without him feeling like a failure. All I want to do is be honest! I want a good sex life and to talk about what I want in bed without him moping around like a sad sack. I find a lack of confidence a huge turnoff, too, so it’s a self-perpetuating problem. What to do here?

— Turned Off

Advertisement

A. Many good sex columnists have written great takes about what to do with bad kissers. I am not a sex columnist, but I do care a lot about feelings and relationship problems, especially those that sit unaddressed until someone hits a wall.

That’s where you are, and what I’m hearing from you is that you’ve felt unsatisfied for 10 years. Not just with the kissing, but other stuff, too. You feel like you can’t talk about any of it because it makes things worse. You’re considering affairs.

You declined to tell us even one reason you’re with this man — what makes you happy in the marriage. The “moping around like a sad sack” comment makes me think the two of you could use some counseling so you can work on communication. Therapy would be fruitful, because you need help getting through the uncomfortable conversations. For instance, maybe he likes doing some of the kissing things you find unpleasant. It’d be nice to highlight incompatibilities and learn how to work around them.

Advertisement

I want you to think about why you mention affairs but not leaving for good. Maybe there’s a lot keeping you in the relationship, or perhaps it’s about convenience. But the kissing issue — and the fear of talking about it — speaks to a greater problem. If using positive feedback isn’t moving things along, you need more help.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I’ve got nothing. I can’t imagine dating a bad kisser, never mind be married to one. ASH

This isn’t that uncommon. An old friend of mine had a girlfriend who knowingly married a bad kisser/guy who didn’t like kissing, due to allergies or something. GDCATCH

For me, it’s what’s behind the kiss that matters most, not the kiss itself. Within reason, what makes a kiss good is not the technique, but how much I want to be kissing the person. Maybe the problem with his kissing is that you were never that interested in being kissed by him. TWO-SHEDS

You are right, you are not compatible, but you knew that when you married him. You say nothing good about your husband and it’s pretty sad that after 10 years you are thinking about affairs instead of doing the right thing and being honest with him. Either get some couples counseling or end the marriage. SOMEWHEREINMA

Advertisement

Catch all of Season 4 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.