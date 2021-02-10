The Black history I carry with me: Casey Baines

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

My name is Casey Baines and I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring Donna Summer, our Queen of Disco. She gave us love that we can dance to and anthems that will never leave us. Her chart-topping hits, from “Love to Love You Baby” to “Last Dance,” are some of the examples that radiate, amplify, and embody Black joy. Thank you, Donna, for disco, joy, and love.

Casey is a Black woman who chooses joy every day. She’s an advocate for racial justice, gender equity, and economic mobility. She champions and amplifies non-profit organizations. Casey lives in Revere.

