Brett Smiley to step down as director of administration to run for Providence mayor

PROVIDENCE - State Director of Administration Brett Smiley announced Wednesday that he will step down from his post as he ramps up his campaign for Providence mayor, but his official departure date is unclear.
In an e-mail to his colleagues, Smiley said he would resign once Governor Gina Raimondo is confirmed as US commerce secretary, although he is expected to assist incoming Governor Dan McKee with preparation for his first state budget proposal, which will come next month.
“I am excited for Lt. Governor McKee to make his own mark on Rhode Island and assemble his team that will lead our state,” Smiley said in the e-mail. “I will continue to work closely with him and his team over the next couple of weeks to ensure a smooth transition.”
Smiley has faced criticism in recent weeks after announcing that he raised $170,000 for his mayoral campaign next year, and he has returned several thousand dollars in donations from individuals whose businesses have state contracts. The state Republican Party has threatened to file a complaint with the Rhode Island Ethics Commission against him.
The announcement came a day after a McKee spokeswoman Andrea Palagi told the Globe that Smiley “will stay on through the budget process to ensure a smooth transition.”
“At this time, a departure date has not been set,” Palagi said. “This will be one of the most important budgets in our state’s history, ensuring continuity in the process is critical.”
