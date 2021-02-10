Dismayed by racial disparities in city contracts, Boston councilors call for action

Firms owned by people of color landed just 2.5 percent of the $2.1 billion in contracts for construction and professional goods and services that the City of Boston awarded during the first term of the Walsh administration, according to a new report the city commissioned . Less than half the city’s residents are white, according to US Census data .

“I want to ensure we continue to keep up the pressure on this,” said Councilor Michelle Wu, one of three members of the council running for mayor. “A study, right, doesn’t get us to where we need to go. We need to see actionable changes.”

Boston city councilors expressed outrage Wednesday at findings of a recent study that showed businesses owned by people of color and white women were massively underrepresented in contracts awarded by the city.

The study — aimed at uncovering disparities in the way the city spends its dollars — analyzed 47,801 contracts from 2014 to 2019. It showed the city spent $185 million, or 8.5 percent of its contract and procurement dollars, with businesses owned by white women.

Black-owned businesses were awarded only 0.4 percent of total spending, while Latino-owned businesses garnered 0.8 percent. Asian-American-owned businesses received1.1 percent of city contract dollars.

“It’s not just about hitting certain numbers for the sake of hitting numbers, this is about what we’re missing out on as a city: the opportunity, the wealth-building, the jobs,” said Wu at Wednesday’s council meeting, which was conducted virtually.

Andrea Campbell, another city councilor who is running for mayor, also expressed concern at the findings. “It is an absolute failure of the administration to not have made more substantial progress towards equity in city contracts, as we’ve been talking about this for years,” she said.

As a mayoral candidate, Campbell has committed to having Boston gradually increase the portion of city contracts secured by women and minority-owned businesses to 20 percent over the next three years. She also has pledged to streamline the procurement process and increase the city’s capacity to help small businesses navigate it.

Walsh spokesman Nick Martin said in a Wednesday statement that the study was intended to be used as a “tool to inform meaningful reform and policy changes.”

“Since the study was first launched in 2018, the Walsh Administration has worked diligently to break down barriers where they exist, and create pathways to ensure the full participation of minority and women-owned businesses in city contracting,” Martin said.

Martin said the results, while not surprising, “reaffirm our belief that more work needs to be done to institutionalize these practices into the everyday business of city government, and reaffirm our commitment to getting the work done.”

The administration expects to put forth “actionable items” to address the issue in coming days, he said.

Council President Kim Janey, who will become acting mayor once Mayor Martin J. Walsh leaves City Hall to become the nation’s next labor secretary in coming weeks, said: “We obviously can do better and we must do better.”

City councilor and mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George advocated for crafting a home rule petition that would change state requirements and allow the city “to unbundle these large contracts to ensure minority and female owned businesses can fairly compete.” Home rule petitions need local and State House approval to take effect.

Essaibi George said such a change is the “vital missing piece to increasing access to city contracts for our residents.”

However, Wu said much more could be done locally.

“This is fundamentally an issue of political will,” she said.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said Wednesday that as city authorities consider ways to improve equity in city contracting: “One of the things that I would like us to be mindful of is not creating a new reality where women and people of color are locked out of major contracts but instead given the crumbs of what’s left.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, the hearing order was referred to the council’s committee on post-audit and oversight. Representatives from the city’s economic development team will be invited to testify before that committee amid a discussion of the results of the recent report.

Shirley Leung of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.