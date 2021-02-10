Firefighters search for dog that fell through ice in Easton

Firefighters were unable to locate a dog that had reportedly fallen through an icy pond in Easton during their search Wednesday morning, according to Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., a person called and said they saw a dog fall through the ice into Shovelshop Pond, on Pond Street, the department said in a statement.

Upon arrival, crews saw a set of animal tracks leading toward a hole in the ice and another set leading away to a thick bush near the pond’s edge. The tracks led firefighters to believe the dog possibly fell in and then got out and walked off the ice, the statement said.