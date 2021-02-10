Firefighters search for dog that fell through ice in Easton

Firefighters were unable to locate a dog that had reportedly fallen through an icy pond in Easton during their search Wednesday morning, according to Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.
At approximately 10:35 a.m., a person called and said they saw a dog fall through the ice into Shovelshop Pond, on Pond Street, the department said in a statement.
Upon arrival, crews saw a set of animal tracks leading toward a hole in the ice and another set leading away to a thick bush near the pond’s edge. The tracks led firefighters to believe the dog possibly fell in and then got out and walked off the ice, the statement said.
Firefighters searched with an ice rescue sled and survival suits but did not find the dog, the statement said.
“We’re hopeful that this dog made it away from the ice safely,” Partridge said. “With all of the snow we’ve gotten lately, it may be difficult for an animal to know that it’s walking on ice. Please do not let your dogs outside without a leash.”
Anyone missing a dog around Pond Street is asked to call the Animal Control Officer at 508-230-3353.
