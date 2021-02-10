Historic bell will be fixture in new Needham Heights fire station

The bell, made in 1887 by the Blake Bell Co. of Boston, represents an important piece of the town’s history, according to Gloria Greis, executive director of the Needham History Center & Museum.

On Monday the town’s Permanent Public Building Committee approved additional funding to install the bell in the Needham Heights station that’s being built at Highland Avenue and Webster Street.

A historic giant bell from the 19th century that used to ring out to alert Needham residents to fires will soon have a home in a new fire station, town officials said.

“It speaks to the rural development of the town,” she said. “Needham had pockets that were separated from the center of town ... areas that had their own identity. Charles River Village had its own train station, post office, school, and — out of necessity — this really big bell.”

The bell was originally housed inside the Parker School in Charles River Village, where it served as a school bell and fire alarm for that remote area of town, she said.

“In this little school they installed this giant bell,” she said. “It was the emergency alarm for that part of town.”

The bell remained there until the school closed around 1938, Greis said. When the building was demolished a few years later, the bell was moved to the old Heights fire station at the corner of Highland Avenue and Mellen Street, where it stayed until the late 1940s.

When the time came to replace the station, the bell was given to the Needham Historical Society (now known as the Needham History Center & Museum) and placed on the front lawn of the its headquarters on Glendoon Road. When the group moved to its current location on Central Avenue in 2006, the bell followed.

In 2018, with plans underway to build the new station, Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon asked if the bell could return to the fire department. The Needham History Center & Museum approved his request and agreed to lend the bell. But to install the bell in the new station properly, engineers needed to know how much it weighed. Last March, the town’s department of public works used lift equipment to bring the bell to the town’s recycling and transfer facility so it could be weighed.

“That’s where they have the big scales,” she said. “It turned out to be about 1,500 pounds.”

Greis said the bell will be displayed prominently in the tower of the new fire station. A plaque will explain its history and significance.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “It’s going to look nice, and it’s an opportunity to incorporate the town’s history into this new facility.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.