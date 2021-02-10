‘Holy moly, that thing is massive’: This woman had a brief run-in with a coyote while walking in the Arnold Arboretum

Suddenly, about 20 feet away, they noticed a large coyote enjoying what appeared to be a rabbit dinner, blood and meat speckled in the snow. Much to her surprise, the animal started taking a few steps toward them, its teeth bared.

The 30-year-old Roslindale resident was snowshoeing with a friend in the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University late Tuesday afternoon, her 10-month-old golden retriever in tow, when they veered slightly off one of the main paths.

Grace Holley said the wintry encounter felt like a “National Geographic moment” — except she wasn’t watching from behind the safety of a television screen.

“I was just like, ‘Holy moly, that thing is massive,’” Holley said. “It was just very surreal because it was both stunning how gorgeous it was, it was just a gorgeous animal. But it was also completely terrifying.”

Holley, her dog Tempest, and her friend backed away slowly from the coyote, with Holley singing “Fee-fi-fo-fum” loudly to frighten the animal. They managed to distance themselves without incident and get back on the trail, and the coyote returned to its meal.

Holley took a quick video of the initial encounter before putting her phone away as the coyote approached. She later posted photos and a clip of the run-in on Twitter on Tuesday night, sparking a conversation about what people should do if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

“You’re on a snow walk in the arboretum w your pup and you turn the corner and see this 15-20 ft away and it starts walking toward you ...what do you do,” Holley tweeted.

While Holley admits she wasn’t entirely sure what the correct course of action was in the moment — “My immediate thought was, ‘We have to get out of here, fast,’” she said — state and local wildlife officials say there are appropriate steps people can take if they encounter a coyote up close.

According to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife — or MassWildlife — the best option is to try and scare it off. Or, as Animal and Control Care officers in Boston advised last year, “Haze him!”

“You can yell and wave your arms around,” said Marion Larson, MassWildlife’s chief of information and education. “People are somewhat reluctant to do some hollering or walk towards an animal like a coyote. The good news is that it works.”

Larson, who identified the animal in Holley’s pictures as an eastern coyote, said the animals are common in urban and suburban areas across Massachusetts. She said people are likely to see and hear coyotes more often right now since January and February mark the animals’ breeding season. But people should not be alarmed if there are distant howls in their neighborhood, she said.

“That’s their way of communicating with one another. That doesn’t mean they just got a kill,” Larson said. “They’re howling to say, ‘Hey, here I am, where are you?’ The males are looking for the females or there’s some defending of territory going on. There’s a lot more of that activity right now.”

She said the chances of being attacked by a coyote are very low.

“People are concerned for their own safety, and so I want to make sure that people understand that coyotes attacking a person is a very rare event,” Larson said. “They have been in Massachusetts since the 1950s and the first [recorded] attack on a person was in 1998.”

Since 2014, there have been one or two instances of coyotes biting people each year, with most cases involving an animal that is rabid.

“You’re much more likely to be bitten by the dog that you think you know — or the dog you don’t know,” she said. “I get why people are nervous ... but it’s not in their nature to go after people.”

When Holley saw the coyote in the Arboretum, she was stunned by its size. Some people who responded to her tweet suggested that the animal might have been a “coy-wolf” — or a coyote-wolf hybrid.

But Larson said that’s not the case.

“A real coy-wolf is not here in New England,” she said. “Some people want to call them ‘coy-wolf,’ but scientifically, technically, they are coyotes, specifically eastern coyotes.”

The DNA profile of eastern coyotes is “60–84% Western coyote, 8–25% wolf, 8–11% dog,” Larson said in a follow-up e-mail.

The medium-sized animals can look larger than they actually are because their fur is very thick, especially in winter. A female coyote can weigh between 33 and 40 pounds, while a male typically weighs between 34 and 47 pounds.

While Larson did not know the full details of Holley’s encounter, she said Holley’s dog may have been a factor to why the coyote took a few steps toward them as it was eating.

“He’s defending his food,” she said. “It’s not the person. He’s probably more reacting to the dog, like, ‘Hey, I don’t like you around while I’m [eating].’ That’s a natural, normal response.”

Holley said she suspected as much.

“It wasn’t coming to eat us I don’t think,” she said. “It was trying to say, ‘I am trying to eat my dinner and you should probably leave me alone.’ ”

The state advises people to keep pets leashed on walks and accompany them when letting them out in the yard if they suspect coyotes are nearby, since humans can act as a deterrent.

Holley said she grew up taking walks in the Middlesex Fells Reservation with her family, but until this week had never seen a coyote in person. And although the scene was slightly alarming at the time, it was also fascinating.

“I will not forget it,” she said. “It was huge. I can’t get over it.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.