How much has the pandemic hurt R.I. students? A new group wants to find out

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think we can all agree that Dr. McDonald from the Department of Health should be the next lieutenant governor. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 119,434 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 305 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 16.8 percent. The state announced 13 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,248. There were 242 people in the hospital, and 88,234 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

The state has lined up education experts from across the country – including former US Education Secretary John King – to help with a new task force that will study learning loss among Rhode Island students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force, which will meet six times over the next five weeks, is expected to review exams that students have taken this year and make recommendations for how to help students who have fallen behind in school catch up to their peers.

The review will offer the deepest look yet at how students’ lives have been disrupted during the pandemic, and the report could serve as a guide for the entire country on how to address learning loss over the course of two school years.

”The pandemic has been an equity disaster,” said King, who served as education secretary at the end of the of the Obama administration. “And we’re at risk of losing a generation of children if we do not make the investments and the evidence-informed choices necessary to ensure their success. I’m encouraged by the effort in Rhode Island to examine the effects of unfinished learning amid the pandemic and to develop a plan, that is informed by data and that includes community input, to accelerate students’ learning into the future.”

Advertisement

King will deliver the keynote address at the task force’s first meeting tomorrow. Other experts slated to speak to the task force in the coming weeks include Jennifer McCombs from the RAND Corporation, former Massachusetts Education Secretary Paul Reville, Kenneth Wong from Brown University, and Pedro Noguera, a former Providence teacher who is now the dean of the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California.

The state hasn’t named members of the task force, a sign that the meetings are being hastily assembled. But the final report will be released just as incoming Governor Dan McKee delivers his first budget proposal to state lawmakers, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said it is designed to help guide the state on future educational investments.

“The compounded impacts of COVID-19 have had a devastating effect on student academic and social emotional outcomes across our state and nation,” Infante-Green said.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ There aren’t that many folks willing to put their names on a ballot to run for lieutenant governor, but there is sure is a lot of interest in being selected for the job by incoming Governor Dan McKee. Read more.

⚓ With the state Senate scheduled to vote on a charter school moratorium today, here’s my look at a school that might lose out on the chance to address Providence’s biggest challenge: middle schools. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ US Representative David Cicilline took center stage Tuesday during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, making the case to senators that Trump “sided with the bad guys” last month following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Read more.

⚓ It will cost $78,688 for undergrads to attend Brown University this fall. Read more.

⚓ A retired Barrington oral surgeon who was recorded yelling racial slurs in a dispute with his Muslim neighbors last August used “repulsive” language, but was not committing a hate crime, a District Court judge decided Tuesday. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell writes that the first day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial shows that Republicans who support Trump believe they have found something of a loophole that allows them to avoid defending Trump’s actions. Read more.

⚓ Economy: Columnist Jeff Jacoby has a provocative column arguing against increasing the federal minumum wage to $15 an hour. Read more.

⚓ Restaurants: A restaurant owner and chef offers the best explanation I’ve seen on how he’s barely made it through the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Doughnuts: The list of the best doughnuts in each New England state is out. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ The state Senate will vote on the charter school moratorium bill at 4 p.m.

⚓ The House task force for the COVID-19 vaccine meets at 4 p.m.

⚓ The bench trial of Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley, who is facing a simple assault charge following an incident involving a handcuffed man last April, begins today.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.