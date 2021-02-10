Maine man arrested for 6th OUI offense

Peck was driving behind a group of snowplows that were clearing the roads after Sunday’s snowstorm when he crashed repeatedly into another passenger vehicle, State Police said.

David Peck of York, Maine, faced his sixth charge of operating under the influence of liquor, State Police said in a statement.

A 57-year-old Maine man was arrested after driving erratically and repeatedly crashing into another vehicle on Interstate 95 South in Reading Sunday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

A trooper was dispatched to a report of a road rage incident in the area shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. She observed Peck’s Acura sedan driving approximately 85 miles per hour before it crashed into the center median guardrail and came to rest in a snow bank, State Police said.

The trooper found Peck was uninjured, though he displayed signs of alcohol intoxication, State Police said. When asked to exit his vehicle, Peck attempted to drive off, but troopers were able to turn off the ignition of his vehicle before he could do so.

After troopers removed him from the vehicle, he continued to resist. Troopers were able to eventually subdue him and place him in the rear of a cruiser, State Police said.

Troopers discovered Peck’s license was suspended due to previous charges of operating under the influence. Upon searching his vehicle, troopers discovered several open containers of alcohol in the passenger compartment, State Police said..

Peck was charged with his sixth offense of OUI – liquor, as well as resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding, State Police said.















