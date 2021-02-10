Malden man charged in double-shooting in Salem as police seek second suspect

A Malden man is in custody while another suspect remains at large in connection to a shooting in Salem that sent two people to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in January, according to Salem police.

Deven Kelley, 23, was arrested Friday in Malden on charges of home invasion, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, police said in a statement released Monday.

Kelley was arraigned in Salem District Court on Monday. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Feb. 16, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney.