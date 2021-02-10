Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Middleborough hotel stabbing

A man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a hotel in Middleborough Wednesday, police said.
Middleborough first responders got to the stabbing at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. The stabbing occurred at a Quality Inn at 30 East Clark St., police said.
The man was found by hotel employees having difficulty breathing after being stabbed in the chest, police said.
The man was transported to a Brockton Hospital by Middleborough Fire, police said.
No further information is available, police said. No arrests have been reported.
