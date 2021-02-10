Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Middleborough hotel stabbing

A man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a hotel in Middleborough Wednesday, police said.

Middleborough first responders got to the stabbing at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. The stabbing occurred at a Quality Inn at 30 East Clark St., police said.

The man was found by hotel employees having difficulty breathing after being stabbed in the chest, police said.