Man twice points loaded handgun at Boston police officers in East Boston, authorities say. Five loaded guns recovered.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Tuesday as officers from the Youth Violence Task Force were driving past the Maverick Landing housing development and spotted “a group of males congregating in the walkway area of 23 London Street,” police wrote.

And, police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com Wednesday, the interaction with the man whose alleged escape was foiled by New England weather also lead to the recovery of four loaded handguns stashed in a snowbank, the arrest of three other men - and juvenile delinquency charges against a 13-year-old East Boston boy.

Boston police officers driving through East Boston Tuesday night got some help from nature when an allegedly armed man who had twice pointed a handgun at police slipped on snow and was then taken into custody, Boston police said.

Moments later, police wrote, the situation allegedly became very dangerous to the officers when a 20-year-old man, later identified as Erick Mariona, 20, of Brockton, walked towards the officers with a pistol in his right hand.

Mariona allegedly “continued walking towards the cruiser, then stopped and raised the firearm pointing it directly at the officers,’' police wrote. “The officers immediately exited their cruiser and ordered Mariona to drop the gun. Mariona turned and began running down an alleyway.”

The officers followed onto Havre Street and then down an alleyway where the suspect reached the end of the alleyway. “He turned towards the officers and raised the firearm in their direction, a second time,” police wrote. The suspect “then slipped on the snow and fell to the ground, where the officers were able to apprehend him and recover a firearm.”

Mariona was allegedly carrying a 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, police said.

When the incident began police called in more officers to assist, and those officers allegedly found a total of four handguns stashed in a snowbank, a short distance from where the group was first seen standing together by police, the department said.

Police said they recovered a Springfield Armory 9mm with one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine; a Taurus PT709 Cal 9mm with an obliterated serial number and one round in the chamber and five in the magazine; a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine; and an SCCY CPX-Z 9mm with one round in the chamber 9 in the magazine.

Police charged the other three adults and the juvenile with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They were identified by police as Maurice Nunez, 25, Boston; Deandre Clark, 21, of Brockton; Henry Smith, 21, of Chelsea. The juvenile’s name was not released because of his age. He will be prosecuted in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

In addition to illegal gun possession charges, Mariona is charged with multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly pointing the gun at the officers.

The adults are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in East Boston Municipal Court.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.