The Mashpee Wampanoag had long held COVID at bay. Then, tragedy struck

“The tribe has done a really good job, and a lot of people have been able to get information because of our communication network,” said Paula Peters, a tribal member. “Resources also were made available, and that was a great comfort when masks and hand sanitizers were hard to come by.”

It was the second tribe in the nation to develop a COVID plan, beginning work even before former president Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency last March. Tribal buildings were closed. The sick were quarantined in a motel at the tribe’s expense. And the reservation’s federal health clinic began testing regardless of symptoms before anyone else in the area, Wampanoag officials said.

MASHPEE — The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe has gained national praise for its early, decisive efforts to prevent and contain COVID-19, held up by the federal government as a model for Native Americans across the country.

But after nearly a year of holding the virus at bay, the tribe is grappling with an outbreak that followed a heart-rending tragedy. More than 10 positive cases were reported last week, the most the tribe has recorded in any week since the pandemic began, following a funeral and gatherings held to grieve a 4-year-old boy who died in a traffic accident.

The child’s death on Jan. 21 devastated the tribe, which draws its social sustenance from close, communal activity in good times and bad. But now, preying on the tribe’s need to comfort one another, the virus found its way inside.

“After someone dies, people console each other and there’s a lot of close contact,” said Nelson Andrews Jr., the tribe’s emergency management director. “It’s hard. This has been extremely difficult for everybody.”

Across the country, the pandemic has killed Native Americans at more than twice the rate of non-Hispanic white people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But among the Mashpee tested at the reservation clinic, there have been no known COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations and a positive case rate of under 4 percent, according to Wampanoag leaders.

Nelson Andrews Jr., emergency management director for the Mashpee Wampanoag, near the tribe's government center in Mashpee. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Now, amid the pain, the tribe is pointing to the outbreak as a stark reminder to adhere to safe practices.

“It is critical to ensure that we are all still maintaining physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and avoiding group gatherings, especially with individuals outside of our immediate households,” Andrews wrote last week on the tribe’s website.

The hope is that the Mashpee Wampanoag, one of two federally recognized tribes in Massachusetts, can return to the path and practices that kept them safe. Most of its 2,900 members live on the 150-acre Mashpee reservation or elsewhere on Cape Cod and nearby counties.

“We had been able to stay ahead of what’s been happening in the larger community,” Andrews said.

The medical component of the coronavirus fight is centered on the federal Indian Health Service, whose clinic here is the only one in Massachusetts dedicated to Native Americans. An estimated 40 vaccinations and 50 COVID tests are being performed a day in its large, cylindrical tent, where any Native American can be tested, and vaccinations are being distributed to elders.

Through Monday, the clinic had recorded 65 positives in 1,877 tests, Andrews said. That 3.7 percent rate compared with recent 14-day averages of 4.58 percent for the town of Mashpee, 5.47 percent for Barnstable County, and 4.32 percent for Massachusetts.

Andrews cautioned, however, that the clinic’s figures do not include tribal members who have been tested elsewhere. But in the health center’s three small buildings, set against a stand of towering pine trees, demand is brisk.

“They know they can come down here any day of the week or call me. It can be at night or on the weekend,” Andrews said, flanked by stacks of documents at a conference table in the tribe’s government building.

Andrews, the tribe’s co-administrator, said his pandemic-related workload has been unrelenting. In November, the Tribal Council removed Cedric Cromwell as chairman after his arrest on extortion and bribery charges connected with the tribe’s years-long plan to build a casino.

The tribe’s success at staving off the virus appears to be unusual. In much of the country, the pandemic “has been disproportionately bad” for Native Americans, said Erik Henson, a member of the Chickasaw tribe who teaches at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

“For some, there is no running water, you live in multigenerational housing, and there’s nowhere at all to sequester yourselves,” Henson said of the Oklahoma tribe. “If someone gets sick, everyone gets sick.”

Last March, the Wampanoag messaged aggressively about prevention: washing hands, social distancing, wearing masks, and other now-familiar warnings. Andrews also reached out to the CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding, personnel, and equipment.

Among other supplies, FEMA sent 10,000 cloth face coverings, 39,500 gloves, 2,632 medical gowns, and 22,650 N95 masks, according to an agency spokeswoman. Those supplies proved to be critical, Andrews said, because “we had exhausted all our resources.”

Henson said the federal government deserves credit for disbursing $8 billion in COVID-19 relief for Native Americans. Last week, President Biden declared a federal disaster for the Navajo Nation, a move that will free up additional funds for a tribe that has lost more than 1,000 members to the virus.

Raquel Halsey, executive director of the North American Indian Center of Boston, said she has heard good things about the Mashpee response from tribal members, including the launch of vaccinations there.

“We can all only hope that we have additional access as we go through this pandemic,” Halsey said.

One concern, she said, has been a long delay in publishing COVID-19 data about Native Americans in Massachusetts, where about 50,000 residents — many of them urban, and many from tribes outside the region — have at least partial indigenous ancestry.

Last month, the state Department of Public Health began listing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for Native Americans. As a result, Halsey said, the cumulative impact of the virus on them is uncertain.

“They just had no idea who was getting tested and who was dying,” she said.

Until January, DPH had been grouping Native Americans under “Other/Non-Hispanic” for privacy reasons due to small case and death counts, a DPH spokeswoman said. The change to a separate category occurred after those numbers had surpassed the department’s threshold for privacy, the spokeswoman said.

In Mashpee, cases and data are updated daily as the tribe hunkers down during the outbreak. In the meantime, Andrews is leading webinars in COVID-19 prevention for the National Congress of American Indians, traveling to Washington to lobby Congress, and working to complete yet another grant application.

“We’re a small operation,” Andrews said, holding yet another sheaf of paperwork. “No one sees how much work goes into making this community safe.”





